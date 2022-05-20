Garena Free Fire OB34 update: Date, time, expected features, character, patch size and more revealed

Updates have been a major part of Free Fire’s global success in recent times, constantly adding new and fascinating features to the game. The next major OB34 update is around the corner and will likely bring in some new features to improve the existing experience.

Although many of the upcoming features have already been revealed over the extended Advance Server, the excitement around the patch remains intact. Now, all that the fans have been waiting for is an official announcement about the release of the patch for the regular version.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may engage in Free Fire MAX, which is not banned yet.

Free Fire OB34 update

Release date and time

The season ends on 25 May 2022 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire updates have followed a particular trend in the sense that these were released on the day or even the day before the commencement of the patch. With the Ranked Season 12 concluding on 25 May 2022, the update will go live on 24 or 25 May. However, this is just an estimate, and Garena is yet to announce its release.

Additionally, Garena has already announced the update's release for Free Fire MAX in India. It will go live on 25 May 2022, and thus, it also backs the date given above.

Expected features and character

Mystery character

The special Mystery character (Image via Garena)

The mystery character comes equipped with a Senses Shockwave that launches a drone towards the nearest opponent within the 100-meter range. This will further result in a plus explosion which will cause 25 damage and reduce the movement speed by 50% and fire rate by 10%. It will run for 5 seconds with a cooldown of 140 seconds.

New pet and gun

The new gun skin (Image via Garena)

The new pet, called Fin, has Dash Splash ability which will come into effect when the player or ally is knocked within a 20m radius. It will increase the movement speed by 4% for two seconds and has a cooldown time of 120 seconds.

A new sniper has also made its way into the Advance Server, which is made potent with a high firing rate and mobility.

Character changes

Xayne's adjustment (Image via Garena)

The following characters have been changed on the server: Xayne, Kenta, Nairi, Skyler, Chrono, Steffie, Alok, A124, and Misha. Gamers can read in-depth about these character adjustments and other features here.

Note: These are features from the Advance Server, and not all the features from it are expected to be added with the global update.

Size

Size of OB31 update (Image via Google Play Store)

Taking into consideration the size of the last few updates, the expected size of the Free Fire OB34 patch is expected to be within the range of 400-500 MB on Android devices. iOS users, on the other hand, can expect the update on the store to be around 700-800 MB.

Players will be able to download it directly from the store. In the meantime, Android users can also download the latest version of the battle royale title using the APK file offered on the website. Its size is expected to be around 800 MB.

