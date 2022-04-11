Garena Free Fire redeem code for 11 April 2022: Get BTS Dashing Illusions Pin today

Many Free Fire players consider the redeem codes to be an excellent alternative to events for obtaining freebies in the game. Unlike events, Garena releases them on a limited basis, and only a few players can take advantage of them.

This should not deter gamers from looking for new codes because the rewards include diamonds and other in-game items such as outfits, surfboards, vehicles, and gun skins. The developers have recently given out a code for an exclusive BTS Dashing Illusion Pin.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, players from India should not play or install the game.

Free Fire redeem code for 11 April 2022

Dashing Illusion Pin (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: BTSQVQC45GEB

Rewards: Dashing Illusion Pin

Server: Singapore

While the reward is only a pin, users should not pass up this opportunity because it only takes a few minutes, and the item is part of the BTS partnership.

If players belong to another server, they cannot use the code for this pin and can visit this webpage for more redeem codes.

Steps to getting free rewards using this redeem code

Utilizing Free Fire redeem codes is not complicated and takes no more than a few minutes. Players may seamlessly redeem the code if they follow the steps described in the next section.

Step 1: Open any web browser, type in "Rewards Redemption Site" into the search bar, and browse to the most suitable web page. Alternatively, players can be redirected to the website by clicking on this link.

Before visiting the site, users should ensure they are not utilizing a guest account since the website explicitly specifies that gamers will be unable to receive their incentives using guest IDs. If they fall into this category, they need to access the settings in the game and then bind their account to an available alternative.

Six options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When on the website, various sign-in options will appear. Utilize them to access the Free Fire account.

Step 3: After signing in, users can paste the BTSQVQC45GEB code. They can next press the confirm button just below the text field.

Soon a message box informing the users about the name of the rewards will be displayed. They can click okay. Suppose gamers from other servers try using this code. In that case, an error will be displayed instead, notifying them about the server limitation.

Step 4: Garena sends the rewards to the players within a few minutes. In some instances, this process might even take 24 hours. Once the items are reflected in the mailbox, users can claim the Dashing Illusion Pin.

Equip it through the vault (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Finally, users may equip them through the vault.

Since the code is currently functioning, gamers are recommended to utilize it as soon as possible to avoid any errors later.

Edited by Shaheen Banu