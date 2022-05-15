Garena Free Fire redeem code for 15 May 2022: How to get free Gloo Wall skin and characters today

The use of Free Fire redeem codes has helped many users pursue free in-game items. The developers make these codes accessible on a relatively frequent basis, offering a wide range of exclusive incentives upon redemption.

However, individuals must be aware that each redeem code released has an expiry duration, after which it becomes invalid. They also carry server restrictions, meaning that gamers can only use the code if it is available for their server.

If you are searching for codes, the following section lists a handful of them.

Free Fire redeem codes to get Gloo Wall skin and characters for free (15 May)

Listed below are some Free Fire redeem codes that players can employ on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Gloo Wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Visit this URL to find additional codes for the game.

Disclaimer: These Free Fire redeem codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Procedure for using Free Fire redeem codes

Once the users have found a redeem code for the game, they will need to complete the redemption procedure on the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ After doing so, the developers will send the items to their accounts within 24 hours.

Here are the steps that gamers can follow to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ They can alternatively use the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

On the game's redemption site, they will need to log in through any one method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once users have reached the particular website, they will be required to sign in. It is important to note that they must complete this procedure via the linked platform to their in-game account.

Guest accounts will not work for redemption, and they will have to be linked to any platform before beginning the procedure.

Gamers can easily paste the redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' button beneath it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can then input the respective Free Fire redeem code into the text field that shows up on their screen. Later, they may tap on the ‘Confirm’ button.

A dialog box will show up on the screen, mentioning whether the redemption was successful or not. Individuals should visit their in-game mail to collect the rewards if done positively.

Note: As a result of the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

