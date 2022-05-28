×
Garena Free Fire redeem code for 28 May 2022: How to get rare bundle and pets for free

Codes may offer items like bundles and pets (Image via Garena)
Nishant Thakkar
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified May 28, 2022 08:31 AM IST
As Free Fire continues to receive updates, more content, such as bundles and pets, gets released. This may lead to users feeling the need to top-up diamonds in their accounts. Nevertheless, many people do not find it feasible to invest their money in the game and seek alternative approaches.

The provision of redeem codes by developers is one of the most common and widely utilized means the community acquires free items. After getting their hands on the new codes, individuals only need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site to complete the process of redeeming their rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for 28 May

The following is a list of codes that users can utilize to receive free bundles and pets in Free Fire:

Bundles

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

Pets

  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • U8S47JGJH5MG

Disclaimer: Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Guide to use Free Fire redeem codes

The redemption process must be carried out on the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ Players merely need to log in and input the redemption code:

Step 1: After opening a browser, they have to go to the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’

There are a lot of fake websites on the internet, and individuals must avoid using them as they may lead to the loss of accounts. Instead, they can click here to reach the official one.

Sign in after reaching the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Gamers can easily sign in through the method associated with their in-game accounts. The options include:

  1. Facebook
  2. Google
  3. VK
  4. Twitter
  5. Apple ID
  6. Huawei ID

Step 3: They may enter the redeem code into the text box appearing on the screen. Next, users must press the ‘Confirm’ button underneath that box to complete the redemption process.

Enter the redeem code into the text field and press the &lsquo;Confirm&rsquo; button below it (Image via Garena)
Step 4: A dialog box will show if the process went through correctly. If successful, players can visit the in-game mail and claim the rewards

They should remember that it may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be sent to their accounts.

Note: Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire as there is a government-imposed ban on the game. Nevertheless, they can play the MAX version since it wasn’t on the list of banned apps.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
