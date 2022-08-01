Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1 August 2022: Claim free gloo wall, costumes and skins today

A variety of premium and exclusive items are available for purchase in Free Fire's in-game store. Players can even acquire cosmetics, such as outfits and skins, to enhance their visual appearance in the game.
However, most of these items can only be purchased with diamonds, which must be acquired with real money. Since most players cannot afford the currency, free alternatives like redeem codes have grown in popularity.
Redeem codes are frequently released for different servers and must be utilized before they expire.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are requested to avoid playing the game. They can play FF MAX instead since it is not suspended.
Free Fire redeem codes for 1 August
Gloo wall
- FFBBCVQZ4MWA
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
Costumes
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Skins
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF119MB3PFA5
Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some players due to expiration dates and server restrictions.
How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards
The Rewards Redemption Site can be used by players who have a redeem code in their possession.
Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and claim rewards:
Step 1: Open a web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Here's a link to the site.
Step 2: Players must sign in to the website using the platform linked to their in-game accounts. Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID and Apple ID are among the log-in choices.
Redeem codes cannot be used by players with guest accounts in Free Fire. Those who possess such accounts must link them to one of the supported platforms.
Step 3: The redeem code can be entered in the text box on the screen. Players can then hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process.
Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can visit the in-game mailbox in Free Fire to claim their rewards.
It should be noted that the rewards may not arrive in the mailbox instantly as the delivery process can take up to 24 hours.