Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1 August 2022: Claim free gloo wall, costumes and skins today

A variety of premium and exclusive items are available for purchase in Free Fire's in-game store. Players can even acquire cosmetics, such as outfits and skins, to enhance their visual appearance in the game.

However, most of these items can only be purchased with diamonds, which must be acquired with real money. Since most players cannot afford the currency, free alternatives like redeem codes have grown in popularity.

Redeem codes are frequently released for different servers and must be utilized before they expire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country are requested to avoid playing the game. They can play FF MAX instead since it is not suspended.

Free Fire redeem codes for 1 August

Gloo wall

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Costumes

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Skins

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF1164XNJZ2V

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

Disclaimer: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work for some players due to expiration dates and server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

The Rewards Redemption Site can be used by players who have a redeem code in their possession.

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and claim rewards:

Step 1: Open a web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Here's a link to the site.

There are six log-in options offered by Garena on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players must sign in to the website using the platform linked to their in-game accounts. Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID and Apple ID are among the log-in choices.

Redeem codes cannot be used by players with guest accounts in Free Fire. Those who possess such accounts must link them to one of the supported platforms.

After the users have entered the redeem code, they must press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redeem code can be entered in the text box on the screen. Players can then hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process.

Go to the in-game mailbox and collect the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can visit the in-game mailbox in Free Fire to claim their rewards.

It should be noted that the rewards may not arrive in the mailbox instantly as the delivery process can take up to 24 hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far