×
Create
Notifications

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 May 2022: How to get free diamonds, pets, and rare bundles today

Redeem codes help get diamonds, costume bundles, and pets for free (Image via Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes help get diamonds, costume bundles, and pets for free (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 08:47 AM IST
News

Free Fire gives players access to a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items, such as pets and costume bundles. However, to purchase the vast majority of these products through the in-game store, they will need to spend diamonds, which is an option that many may not find to be financially viable.

Users are thus driven to explore alternate methods, and redeem codes are undoubtedly among the most efficient and effective alternatives. These codes are typically region-specific and only function on the server they are released for.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (17 May)

Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can incorporate to acquire free exclusive rewards:

Diamonds

  • MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • U8S47JGJH5MG

Rare bundles

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Disclaimer: Due to expiry or server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some users.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

Redeem codes have to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the particular rewards. These are the simple steps that individuals can follow to complete the same procedure:

Step 1: Gamers must first search for the official Rewards Redemption Site and click on the most relevant result. They can get there simply by clicking on this link.

Once users are on the redemption site, they can simply sign in using any platform (Image via Garena)
Once users are on the redemption site, they can simply sign in using any platform (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should then sign in after arriving at the respective website. Only the platform linked to users' in-game accounts has to be used for this procedure.

Log in options include Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Enter the redeem code and tap on the &#039;Confirm&#039; (Image via Garena)
Enter the redeem code and tap on the 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can finally input the redeem code into the text box. They may subsequently tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the code’s redemption.

Gamers will be able to claim the rewarsd via the in-game mail (Image via Garena)
Gamers will be able to claim the rewarsd via the in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Later, readers can claim the rewards through the in-game mail section if the process is successful. Another thing to keep in mind is that if individuals have guest accounts, they will be unable to use the Free Fire redeem codes and will have to link them to one of the platforms.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: As a result of the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not restricted.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी