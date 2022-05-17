Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 May 2022: How to get free diamonds, pets, and rare bundles today

Free Fire gives players access to a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items, such as pets and costume bundles. However, to purchase the vast majority of these products through the in-game store, they will need to spend diamonds, which is an option that many may not find to be financially viable.

Users are thus driven to explore alternate methods, and redeem codes are undoubtedly among the most efficient and effective alternatives. These codes are typically region-specific and only function on the server they are released for.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (17 May)

Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can incorporate to acquire free exclusive rewards:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

Rare bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Disclaimer: Due to expiry or server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some users.

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

Redeem codes have to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the particular rewards. These are the simple steps that individuals can follow to complete the same procedure:

Step 1: Gamers must first search for the official Rewards Redemption Site and click on the most relevant result. They can get there simply by clicking on this link.

Once users are on the redemption site, they can simply sign in using any platform (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should then sign in after arriving at the respective website. Only the platform linked to users' in-game accounts has to be used for this procedure.

Log in options include Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Enter the redeem code and tap on the 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can finally input the redeem code into the text box. They may subsequently tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the code’s redemption.

Gamers will be able to claim the rewarsd via the in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Later, readers can claim the rewards through the in-game mail section if the process is successful. Another thing to keep in mind is that if individuals have guest accounts, they will be unable to use the Free Fire redeem codes and will have to link them to one of the platforms.

Note: As a result of the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not restricted.

