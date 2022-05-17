Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 May 2022: How to get free diamonds, pets, and rare bundles today

Free Fire gives players access to a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items, such as pets and costume bundles. However, to purchase the vast majority of these products through the in-game store, they will need to spend diamonds, which is an option that many may not find to be financially viable.
Users are thus driven to explore alternate methods, and redeem codes are undoubtedly among the most efficient and effective alternatives. These codes are typically region-specific and only function on the server they are released for.
Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (17 May)
Listed below are the Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can incorporate to acquire free exclusive rewards:
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Pets
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MG
Rare bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
Disclaimer: Due to expiry or server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some users.
Usage of Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site
Redeem codes have to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the particular rewards. These are the simple steps that individuals can follow to complete the same procedure:
Step 1: Gamers must first search for the official Rewards Redemption Site and click on the most relevant result. They can get there simply by clicking on this link.
Step 2: They should then sign in after arriving at the respective website. Only the platform linked to users' in-game accounts has to be used for this procedure.
Log in options include Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.
Step 3: Players can finally input the redeem code into the text box. They may subsequently tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the code’s redemption.
Later, readers can claim the rewards through the in-game mail section if the process is successful. Another thing to keep in mind is that if individuals have guest accounts, they will be unable to use the Free Fire redeem codes and will have to link them to one of the platforms.
Note: As a result of the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game on their devices. However, they may play the MAX version, which was not restricted.