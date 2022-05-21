Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21 May 2022: How to get free diamonds, emotes, and bundles today

Free Fire redeem codes are an attractive substitute for players who do not have the financial means to spend real money to purchase cosmetics such as bundles, emotes, and other items. The game's developers themselves distribute these codes, but they are only effective on the specific server for which they were designed.

If users find a valid code on their server, they can easily visit the Rewards Redemption Site and claim the rewards. Nonetheless, they will need to move quickly since the redemption codes have a lifespan, and after a given amount of time, they may become invalid and unable to be used.

Free Fire redeem codes to get diamonds, emote, and bundles (21 May)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

Disclaimer: These Free Fire redeem codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Using redeem codes for free rewards

As previously stated, gamers must use the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain rewards via redeem codes. If they are unfamiliar with the method, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: To start, open a web browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. They can then tap on the relevant result.

Otherwise, users can tap on this link to visit this particular website.

They may use any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, players can sign in through any method linked to their in-game ID: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Guest accounts will not be able to redeem the codes. If gamers have such accounts, they must link them to one of the platforms listed above to become eligible.

After accessing the redemption site, users may go ahead and enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals may enter the Free Fire redeem code in the next step and tap on the 'Claim' button beneath the text field. Once the redemption is successful, a dialog box will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Finally, they can visit the in-game mail and claim the rewards. They usually get sent within 24 hours.

However, if an error occurs due to server limitations or expiration, gamers will be unable to use the code and will have to wait for others to become available.

Note: Indian players must not download or play Free Fire as the game is banned. However, they can play the MAX version as it wasn't on the list of restricted applications.

