Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (16 May 2022): How to get free gloo wall, pets, and emotes

Free Fire redeem codes can offer gloo walls, pets, and other rewards for free (Image via Sportskeeda)
Free Fire redeem codes can offer gloo walls, pets, and other rewards for free (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aniket Thakkar
Aniket Thakkar
Modified May 16, 2022 08:46 AM IST
With many in-game cosmetics costing diamonds, Free Fire redeem codes help free-to-play gamers by offering them free rewards at no cost. Essentially, such codes offer common items like weapon loot crates and vouchers as rewards. However, the developers incorporate exclusive incentives such as gloo wall skins, pets, and emotes on special occasions.

Once a player has successfully received a redeem code, they will need to act fast since there is a possibility that the code may become invalid after a predetermined amount of time. Individuals who are looking for new codes can check out the list below.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They may play the MAX version instead, which wasn't on the list of restricted apps.

Free Fire redeem codes for gloo wall, pets, and emotes (16 May)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free rewards in the game:

Gloo wall

  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

Pets

  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • ZZATXB24QES8
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU

Emotes

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

Disclaimer: These codes may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes for free in-game rewards

Redeeming Free Fire codes is straightforward, and users will only have to spend a few minutes at most. Players will have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the codes. Here's a guide on the same:

Step 1: After reaching the official Rewards Redemption Site, players must sign in. There are six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players cannot use guest accounts on the redemption site, and individuals with such accounts will have to bind them to one of the platforms mentioned above.

The Rewards Redemption Site offers multiple login options (Image via Garena)
The Rewards Redemption Site offers multiple login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals can now enter the redeem code. They should not make any errors and will have to be careful when typing it out.

Paste the redeem code into the text box that shows up on the screen (Image via Garena)
Paste the redeem code into the text box that shows up on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can then complete the redemption process by clicking on the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will appear stating whether the procedure was successful.

Later, users will need to visit the in-game mail section to claim the respective rewards. Players need not worry if they don't receive the items immediately, and the process can take up to 24 hours.

