Garena provides free Navy Starsea grenade skin in Free Fire MAX

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok Grand Final is scheduled to take place today, November 26, 2022, where 12 teams from all around the globe will cross swords. To engage gamers in this mega event, the developers have launched tons of exciting activities within the battle royale title.

Today is also the peak day of these celebrations, and as is the case with any other event campaign, the developers have set an attractive login reward. You can log in today to win Grenade – Navy Starsea for free.

Read through to learn more about the free login rewards.

Gamers can get Navy Starsea grenade for free in Free Fire MAX

To be eligible for the award, you will need to log in to Free Fire MAX between November 26, 2022, at 04:00 and November 27, 2022, at 3:59:59. Subsequently, you only have to collect this reward manually. Hence, you should not miss out on this opportunity to win freebies.

You can follow these steps to collect the exclusive peak day login reward in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account today and access the special FFWS 2022 event interface. To access it, you can click on the icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Click on the login rewards option in the bottom left corner (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Login Rewards option from the bottom left corner of the screen to open the Login Rewards dialog box.

Click the claim button to receive the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, click on the claim button below the reward to receive the exclusive Grenade – Navy Starsea.

After acquiring the grenade skin, you can equip it through the weapon section. Such freebies should not be missed as these rewards cost a few hundred diamonds to acquire through the store. Furthermore, you only have to claim the reward, which should not take more than a few minutes.

Additionally, several other events are live within the game, where you can win other rewards. This includes events like Dragon Awaken, Pick ‘N Win, Popping Stars, and more.

Live watching rewards

As is the case with any esports event, Garena has already announced the live-watching reward for the FFWS 2022 Grand Finals. This time, they have set three milestones, each offering attractive cosmetics free of cost. The details of the same are as follows:

50k live viewer rewards: Weapon Royale Voucher and FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

100k live viewer rewards: Diamond Royale Voucher and FFWS 2021 Loot Box

150k live viewer rewards: Incubator Voucher and Tuk Tuk – Netherworld Ride

You can tune into the Free Fire Esports Official YouTube channel to support your favorite catch in all the live action in multiple languages.

