Garena releases new Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale (January 2023)

The Weapon Royale is a great way for players to add some rare and exclusive gun skins to their in-game collection of Free Fire MAX. The Luck Royale section is updated every few months, and gamers will have to spend diamonds to get their hands on the currently available items.

Most recently, the “Steel Cowboy M24” skin has made its way into the Weapon Royale. This is a visually appealing gun skin for the M24 sniper rifle and will be available in-game for about a month. Using this skin will effectively increase the weapon's damage and magazine size, but simultaneously reduces its reload speed.

Interested readers can find more details about the Steel Cowboy M24 skin in Free Fire MAX below.

Garena adds Steel Cowboy M24 to Free Fire MAX via Weapon Royale

Earlier today, on January 3, 2023, Garena added the Steel Cowboy M24 skin to Free Fire MAX’s Indian server. As mentioned above, it should be accessible for close to a month, and is set to expire after 31 days. Like every other Luck Royale in the game, users are required to make spins by spending diamonds to potentially obtain some of its rewards.

A single spin in the event will cost players a total of 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 spins is priced at 400 diamonds. Given below is a list of the many prizes that gamers can obtain through this particular Weapon Royale:

Prize pool for the event

M24 – Steel Cowboy

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

AK47 – Urban Rager

FAMAS – Imperial Rome

Kar98k – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

AK47 – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee: Sting (SKS)

Bumblebee: Swarm (SPAS12)

Bumblebee: Rattle (MP5)

Bumblebee (AK47)

Pharoah’s Wings (Groza)

Pharoah’s Eyes (SPAS12)

Pharoah’s Rage (M1014)

Pharoah’s Eye (Kar98k)

M24 – Steel Cowboy (24 hours)

Bounty Token Playcard (24 hours)

Bounty Token Playcard (3 Days)

Resupply Map Playcard (24 hours)

Resupply Map Playcard (3 Days)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (24 hours)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (3 Days)

Bonfire Playcard (24 hours)

Bonfire Playcard (3 Days)

Scan Playcard (24 hours)

Scan Playcard (3 Days)

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Airdrop Aid

Bonfire

Scan

50% EXP Card (3 Days)

50% Gold Card (3 Days)

Pet Food

It's important to note that receiving a particular reward through this event isn't guaranteed and that a player's chances of getting a premium item are fairly low. Like previous similar events, those chances will increase as players continue to make more spins.

Steps to access Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX

Details on how to access this particular event (Image via Garena)

You can access the Weapon Royale event in Free Fire MAX by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: First, you must open the battle royale title on your mobile device.

Step 2: Once the game has booted up, you should click on the 'Luck Royale' icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: The various ongoing Luck Royales will show up, and you should subsequently select the 'Weapon Royale.'

Step 4: Finally, you may select between either of the two spin options, i.e., 40 diamonds or 400 diamonds. Once you've done so, the spins will be made, and you will randomly receive rewards from the prize pool.

Since winning the grand prize is not assured, only those with enough diamonds or Diamond Royale Vouchers should try their luck with this event. Players with a low number of diamonds should save them for other events that offer guaranteed rewards.

