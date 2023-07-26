Garena reveals Free Fire MAX Team Up Challenge event calendar

Following the conclusion of the 6th Anniversary celebrations in Free Fire MAX, Garena incorporated a new Team Up Challenge into the battle royale title. The developers have also unveiled an event calendar that offers a comprehensive overview of the events lined up for the community, replete with an abundance of freebies.

Accordingly, players can seize this opportunity to snag multiple collectibles, including a free gun skin, parachute, and a head, all of which are available free of cost upon accomplishing objectives for the events. The details about the ongoing campaign in Free Fire MAX are outlined in the subsequent sections.

Free Fire MAX Team Up Challenge calendar released

Here is the detailed calendar that has been unveiled (Image via Garena)

A dedicated events calendar is available in the Team Up Challenge section in the events tab. Accordingly, you will get to see the following events in Free Fire MAX in the next two weeks:

Play with Friends – July 26, 2023, to August 7, 2023 (Free AN94 – Bliss Popper gun skin)

Elimination Challenge – July 26, 2023, to July 31, 2023 (Free Wasteland Roamer (Head) or Wasteland Wanderer (Head))

Easier with Friends – August 3, 2023, to August 7, 2023 (Free parachute skin)

Daily Missions – July 26, 2023, to August 7, 2023 (Free Leg Pockets daily)

Each event has a specific requirement, and you must fulfill them to claim the corresponding rewards.

Detailed information about each of these is provided below:

Play with Friends featuring free AN94 – Bliss Popper gun skin

In order to win a free, permanent gun skin in Free Fire MAX, you will have to play a specific number of games with your friends. You will have to play a total of 18 games across the event duration to win a permanent AN94 – Bliss Popper gun skin alongside 3000 gold and a free Gold Royale Voucher.

Elimination Challenge featuring free head skins

As the name implies, you can eliminate the opponents to win free gun crates and Wasteland Roamer (Head) or Wasteland Wanderer (Head). However, the event has a short duration, and you need to eliminate 50 opponents within a few days to win the prizes.

Daily Missions

Daily Missions are some of the most basic events in Free Fire MAX and provide only Leg Pockets. You must complete a rudimentary mission that refreshes daily at 4 am IST to win a simple Loadout item.

Easier with Friends

The event's requirements are not out yet, but it is set to commence on August 3, 2023. According to the calendar, it will reward you with a free parachute skin.

