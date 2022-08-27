Get free custom room card in Free Fire MAX today

The peak day events of the Free Fire 5th-anniversary celebrations have begun rolling out today (27 August). Users will have many freebies to acquire, notably the valuable free custom room card.

Custom Room Cards in Free Fire MAX are highly sought-after utilities using which players can create customized matches. However, each one costs 100 diamonds when purchased from the in-game store.

Hence, gamers must grab a free card today as the developers rarely come up with such offers.

Free Fire MAX players can claim free custom room card today (unlimited for specific period)

Users can claim a room card that will allow them to create casual custom rooms unlimited times within six hours of claiming it. This is a time-limited card.

It should be noted that the time limit card (6-hr) will be consumed first. If gamers already have permanent cards in their accounts, those will not be deducted until the claimed card expires.

Steps to claim 6-hr free custom room card in Free Fire MAX

The countdown of six hours will start upon claiming the custom card (Image via Garena)

Adhere to the following simple steps to get a free Time Limited Custom Room Card:

Step 1: Log in to Free Fire MAX. Upon login, the eligibility requirements to claim the card will be met.

Step 2: Click on the 'Event Calendar' icon located on the right side menu of the lobby.

Step 3: Users will be directed to the events page. Go to the 5th-anniversary section.

Players can play multiple custom matches with this single custom card (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Subsequently, tap on the 'Free Custom Room Card' tab from the left-side event menu.

Step 5: Gamers will spot the claim option. Click on it to grab the custom card instantly.

Note: This offer is valid until 3:59 am (IST), 29 August.

Procedure to create custom room in Free Fire MAX

Follow the simple steps below to create custom rooms in FF MAX for unlimited times as long as the claimed time-limit card lasts:

Step 1: From the lobby, tap on the mode selection option alongside the 'Start' button.

Step 2: Readers will see the 'Custom' option at the bottom. Tap on it to enter the custom room panel.

Step 3: Subsequently, keep the casual tab selected and adjust several settings available out there as per need.

Step 4: Click the 'Create' button to enter the custom room.

Edited by Ravi Iyer