GodLike Esports wins Free Fire Winter Masters

The finals of the Free Fire Winter Masters organized by Villager Esports have just concluded. On the final day, GodLike Esports prevailed to win the championship. During the six-day finals, over 36 matches were played on three classic maps.

The top spot was held by TSM for three days, but on the final day, GodLike came out on top after two consecutive Booyahs. GodLike also had the most Booyahs across the finals while maintaining consistent play throughout.

Free Fire Winter Masters standings

Free Fire Winter Masters finals overall standings (image via VE Esports)

TSM was the most aggressive team and secured second place with 192 kills and 390 points. Nigma Galaxy were on top after day 1 but settled in at third place with 366 points at the end of the tournament.

Revenant Esports also showed great resilience to secure fourth place while it was fan-favorite Total Gaming Esports that came fifth. Orangutan Elite, which was eliminated early in FFPL 2021, had an average event as they secured seventh place.

Chemin Esports, who were crowned champions of FFPL Winter, occupied 9th place.

Format of the tournament:

A total of 24 invited teams seeded into four groups battled it out in 18 matches following which the top 12 qualified for the Playoffs while the bottom 12 were relegated to the survival phase.

From the Playoffs, the top six teams moved onto the Grand Finals, while the bottom six qualified for the Play-ins. In contrast, the 12 teams in the survival phase competed for six spots in the Play-in phase. For six grand finals slots, 12 teams played in the play-ins between the January 29 and 31.

Prizepool Distribution of the Free Fire Winter Masters

The tournament featured a prize pool of 8 Lakh INR.

Winner (4,00,000 INR) - GodLike Esports

2nd place (1,50,000 INR) - TSM

3rd place (90,000 INR) - Nigma Galaxy

4th place (60,000 INR) - Revenant Esports

MVP (1 Lakh INR) - TSM Pain.19

Top Fraggers of the tournament:

TSM Pain.19- 61 kills Total Gaming Dr4gorg- 54 kills GodLike Nivesh- 51 kills Nigma Galaxy- 50 kills

Edited by Danyal Arabi