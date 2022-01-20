Golden joins Nigma Galaxy’s Free Fire squad 

The third week of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Winter League will start on 22 January. Amidst the tournament, team Nigma Galaxy have announced the addition of Atharva Chavan aka Golden to the squad. Golden was previously with Nigma Galaxy but was released with three other players in August 2021.

Golden was one of the first players on the Free Fire India scene and was a member of Total Gaming Esports before signing with Galaxy Racer (GXR) in 2021. GXR won the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring, but after that, its performance faltered. As a result, four players were dropped from the roster and three new players were signed. The team had also qualified for World Series 2021 Singapore but unfortunately couldn’t participate due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nigma Galaxy played well in the FFPL Winter and is in second place in the league stages. They are on the verge of qualifying for the grand finals, which are scheduled for 30 January. The top 6 teams from the FFPL will directly qualify for FFIC Spring league.

Free Fire Esports India 2022 plans

The 2022 esports roadmap for the Indian region was announced by Garena a few days ago. A total of four tournaments (Two India Championships and two Pro Leagues) worth INR 2.5 crore will be held. Apart from that, the top two teams of FFIC 2022 will also qualify for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS). The World Series will take place in May on Sentosa Island, Singapore.

About Nigma Galaxy

The organization is the result of a merger between two esports organizations - Dubai-based Galaxy Racer Esports and Europe-based Team Nigma. Galaxy Racer had more than 11 different professional teams in games such as PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rocket League, CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, Fortnite, and more. Team Nigma was a famous DOTA 2 team founded by ex-Team Liquid members.

With six experienced players on the roster and the reunion of Vasiyo and Golden, it will be interesting to see how Nigma Galaxy fares in 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee