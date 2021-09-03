How to get 50% discount on Free Fire incubator today

The incubator is among the methods players can use in Free Fire to obtain exclusive rewards like costume bundles. The game’s developers have now announced that they will provide a massive 50% discount on the incubator spins only for today.
The social media post states the following:
“The incubator is having a 50% discount on all spins all day today! Stand a chance to collect any one of the exotic Operano bundles when you collect enough blueprints and evolution stones!”
A guide on obtaining 50% discount on Incubator in Free Fire
As previously stated, the 50% discount on the Operano Incubator is only valid for today, i.e., 3 September. It is an ideal opportunity for users who wish to obtain the costume bundles.
To redeem them, gamers have to exchange the “Blueprint: The Operano” alongside the required number of “Evolution Stones.” The specifics are as follows:
- Operano Sheng Bundle: 3 Blueprint: The Operano and 7 Evolution Stones
- Operano Dan Bundle: 2 Blueprint: The Operano and 5 Evolution Stones
- Operano Jing Bundle: 2 Blueprint: The Operano and 4 Evolution Stones
- Operano Chou Bundle: 1 Blueprint: The Operano and 3 Evolution Stones
After the special discount, each spin will cost players 20 diamonds, whereas a set of 5 spins will be priced at 90 diamonds.
Stated below are the steps on how gamers can access the Incubator in Free Fire:
Step 1: Users should boot up Free Fire on their devices and tap on the “Luck Royale” icon on the main lobby.
Step 2: Subsequently, they are required to select the “Incubator” tab.
Step 3: Gamers need to select the number of spins. |he diamonds will get deducted, and the spins will be made.
Once players have attained a sufficient number of tokens, they can exchange them for rewards.