How to get 50% discount on gun skin in Free Fire MAX today (25 September 2022)

For a limited time, Garena has added a special offer on themed gun crates in Free Fire MAX. This enables people to obtain exciting gun skins for far less than they would otherwise have to pay without such an offer.

Gun skins are quite crucial in Free Fire MAX for multiple reasons. For starters, they make firearms more appealing while also inducing exciting attributes to make them more effective. Players are always looking for the best options, but these come at a heavy price, which is a barrier to the acquisition.

Garena provides a 50% discount on Free Fire MAX gun crates

This single-day offer applies to all themed gun crates on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Prices have been slashed by half, and players only have to spend 12 diamonds instead of the regular 25. Furthermore, they can employ additional coupons to make this deal even sweeter.

The list of gun crates up for grabs includes:

The range of gun crates is available at a discount (Image via Garena)

Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Individuals can open the gun crate in the vault to acquire a random gun skin. Depending on their luck, this might be temporary or permanent.

Weapon Skin's Lifetime Progress lets players get skins permanently (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, with the release of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update, Garena incorporated the Weapon Skin's Lifetime Progress, in which users will gain 1% lifetime progress for every one day of the trial card of the specific skin. When it reaches 100%, they will obtain the gun skin permanently.

Steps to purchase gun skins at a discount

Individuals can follow the guide in the following section to collect the rewards through the newly incorporated sale:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then access the store by clicking on the icon on the left side.

Select the Armory tab and then the Theme Box section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the armory section and Theme Box from the menu on the right.

Step 3: Click on the preferred gun skin box and then hit the purchase box.

A confirmation dialog box will pop up requesting you to confirm the quantity, apply any relevant discount coupons, and then confirm the transaction.

Confirm the quantity and apply any applicable discount (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After confirmation, diamonds will be deducted from the account, and gun crates will be sent to the account.

Individuals can open the gun crates immediately or access them through the vault.

