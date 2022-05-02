How to get cheap legendary gun skins in Free Fire for 10 diamonds (only today)

Garena has slashed the price of legendary gun crates in Free Fire, allowing players to get their hands on legendary gun skins for as little as 10 diamonds.
Gun skins have become an essential part of Free Fire gameplay. Skins are in high demand due to their attributes that boost the damage dealt by a gun and provide a competitive advantage.
Due to the apparent demand for gun skins, the developers periodically provide gamers with a limited-time discount on the methods of acquiring them, including gun crates. One such offer is currently underway.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can play Free Fire MAX instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.
Steps to get legendary gun skins at a discount in Free Fire
Players cannot purchase gun skins directly in Free Fire, and they need to open gun crates to acquire them. Garena has reduced the price of gun crates to 10 diamonds instead of the usual price of 40 diamonds. However, it will only be available to gamers on 2 May 2022 and will automatically be applied to all purchases.
Furthermore, users may make use of discount vouchers that they have acquired from their Elite Pass membership to enjoy even greater savings. The list of legendary gun crates up for grabs is as follows:
- M60 – Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate
- Crimson Heir (Parafal + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate
- Aquablaze Wrath Weapon Loot Crate
- Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
- UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate
- Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
- Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate
- The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate
- Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
- Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
- MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40-Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate
- Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate
- Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate
- M4A1-Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014-Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate
- Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate
- The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate
- Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- Operano Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
- AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
- AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate
- Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate
- Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate
As stated above, gamers will need to open gun crates to get the skins at a discount. The steps for the same are as follows:
Step 1: Individuals will need to sign in to their Free Fire account and access the store.
Step 2: Next, they must select the 'Armory' section and click on the 'Legend Box' option. A long list of available crates will be displayed.
Step 3: Gamers can select the preferred option and click the purchase button. A dialog box will appear asking them to select the quantity and confirm the purchase.
The diamonds will be debited, and users will receive the items. Since the developers offer frequent discounts, users with insufficient diamonds should not fret as they will definitely get more opportunities in the future.