How to get cheap legendary gun skins in Free Fire for 10 diamonds (only today)

Garena has slashed the price of legendary gun crates in Free Fire, allowing players to get their hands on legendary gun skins for as little as 10 diamonds.

Gun skins have become an essential part of Free Fire gameplay. Skins are in high demand due to their attributes that boost the damage dealt by a gun and provide a competitive advantage.

Due to the apparent demand for gun skins, the developers periodically provide gamers with a limited-time discount on the methods of acquiring them, including gun crates. One such offer is currently underway.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can play Free Fire MAX instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Steps to get legendary gun skins at a discount in Free Fire

Players cannot purchase gun skins directly in Free Fire, and they need to open gun crates to acquire them. Garena has reduced the price of gun crates to 10 diamonds instead of the usual price of 40 diamonds. However, it will only be available to gamers on 2 May 2022 and will automatically be applied to all purchases.

All legendary crates are available for 10 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, users may make use of discount vouchers that they have acquired from their Elite Pass membership to enjoy even greater savings. The list of legendary gun crates up for grabs is as follows:

M60 – Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate

Crimson Heir (Parafal + Woodpecker) Weapon Loot Crate

Aquablaze Wrath Weapon Loot Crate

Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate

Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

MP40-Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1-Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 Underground Howl Weapon Loot Crate

M1014-Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate

Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Operano Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate

FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate

As stated above, gamers will need to open gun crates to get the skins at a discount. The steps for the same are as follows:

Select the 'Armory' section (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Individuals will need to sign in to their Free Fire account and access the store.

Step 2: Next, they must select the 'Armory' section and click on the 'Legend Box' option. A long list of available crates will be displayed.

Players can confirm their purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can select the preferred option and click the purchase button. A dialog box will appear asking them to select the quantity and confirm the purchase.

The diamonds will be debited, and users will receive the items. Since the developers offer frequent discounts, users with insufficient diamonds should not fret as they will definitely get more opportunities in the future.

