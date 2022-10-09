How to get Crimson Firehorn AWM at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (only today)

As part of Light Fest, Garena recently offered a limited-time offer on the ongoing Reptilia AWM Incubator in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can enjoy a 50% discount on the spins, which brings down the cost of owning the exclusive gun skins in the battle royale title.

Incubators have always been one of the sources for players to get exclusive in-game items. However, players are required to spend exorbitant diamonds to get rewards, which often hinders their interest. Garena regularly brings such sales, usually towards the end of this Luck Royale, to make it accessible to even more users.

Garena provides a 50% discount on Free Fire MAX Incubator

Players can avail of the 50% discount on Free Fire MAX Incubator spins on the Indian server today. This means that a single spin will only cost 20 diamonds, and the pack of five spins is priced at 90 instead of the regular 180 diamonds.

Since Incubators are very costly to obtain rewards from, the latest event enables individuals to make twice the number of spins they would make without one such offer. Moreover, the items are not provided directly, and you must collect the materials.

The list of rewards to be obtained from the spins is as follows:

The rewards in the Incubator (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Reptilia Guns

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Jutsu Elemental Badge

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragments (Kenta)

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

You will receive the items at random. There is no guarantee of obtaining a particular item after reaching a particular threshold, making it an expensive avenue.

Subsequently, you can exchange for these items:

The items available for exchange in the current Incubator (Image via Garena) (Image via Garena)

AWM Crimson Firehorn - 3x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 7x Evolution Stone

AWM Mossy Vinehorn - 2x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 5x Evolution Stone

AWM Iron Etherhorn - 2x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 4x Evolution Stone

AWM Titanium Warhorn - 1x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to access Incubator to get rewards at a discount in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to get items from the Incubator at a discounted rate:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.

Select Incubator from the menu on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, access the Incubator section from the menu.

The price of the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You will have two options; a single spin will cost 20 diamonds, and a pack of 5 spins is set at 90 diamonds. Make spins to collect enough material, i.e., Evolution Stone and Blueprint: Reptilia Guns.

Step 4: Click on the exchange button in the center of the screen to access the section to receive the rewards.

Subsequently, you will receive the gun skin, which can be equipped through the vault in Free Fire MAX.

Even after the applicable discount, you should avail of this offer only if you have at least a thousand spare diamonds to expend at the Luck Royale.

