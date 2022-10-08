How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free Flying Slippers and Legends Unfold facepaint

Top-up events are an essential part of Free Fire MAX and offer gamers freebies when they purchase diamonds. Since the conclusion of the previous Tatsuya Top-Up event, Garena has launched a new Legend Unfold Top-Up event.

It features three rewards: a katana skin, a knife skin, and an exclusive facepaint. The event will be live until 12 October 2022, and players can attain all the cosmetics by purchasing 500 diamonds.

Such events offer more value for money, making them a favorite of those who acquire the in-game currency regularly.

Obtaining Flying Slippers and other rewards from the new Free Fire MAX top-up event

The Legend Unfold event kicked off on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 8 October 2022. Like previous top-up events, players only need to purchase a particular number of diamonds to receive the freebies. The developers have set three separate milestones, each providing unique and exclusive cosmetics for free.

Players will need to meet the following requirements:

Get free Katana – Green Edge on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get free Flying Slippers on the purchase of 300 diamonds

Get free Legend Unfold (Facepaint) on the purchase of 500 diamonds

Players need to purchase 500 diamonds to get all three rewards (Image via Garena)

The three requirements are cumulative. Hence, a top-up of 500 diamonds will net players all three rewards for free.

The Legend Unfold Top-Up may fall short of expectations, especially after the previous event that provided three exclusive rewards (a new character, its bundle, and Gloo Wall skin) upon purchasing 300 diamonds. Nevertheless, this event also provides a unique set of free rewards.

Guide to purchasing diamonds to get free rewards in Free Fire MAX

Purchasing diamonds is a relatively easy task and does not take more than a few minutes. Players can follow the guide provided below to do so:

Step 1: Access the top-up area in Free Fire MAX after signing in to your account.

Step 2: A list of diamond packs will appear, and you need to select any one.

The price list of diamonds on the Indian server is as follows:

₹80: 100 diamonds

₹250: 310 diamonds

₹400: 520 diamonds

₹800: 1060 diamonds

₹1600: 2180 diamonds

₹4000: 5600 diamonds

The price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Since the highest requirement for the ongoing top-up event is set at 500 diamonds, purchasing a pack of 520 diamonds provides the most value. If you want more diamonds, then it's a good idea to buy the additional diamonds during the next top-up event to get even more free rewards.

Make the payment to receive the diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the payment, and diamonds will soon reflect in your account.

Click the claim button to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the game's event section and select the Legend Unfold Top-Up tab.

Step 5: Click the 'Claim' button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

You can equip the katana and knife skin from the weapon section of the game. The facepaint will be available in the vault section.

