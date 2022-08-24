How to get a discount in Free Fire MAX Diamond and Weapon Royale today

This year's Free Fire Anniversary festivities are marked by a series of remarkable sales that followed one another in quick succession. Earlier, Garena offered promotional offers on outfits, emotes, pets and more on the Free Fire MAX Indian server.

They have now released a special offer on Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale by considerably reducing the price of spins. Luck Royales are gachas in which players must spend diamonds to acquire rewards at random.

Diamond Royale contains cosmetics such as outfits and other fashion-related items, whilst Weapon Royale has solely gun skins and other minor rewards.

Garena reduces the price of spins in Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX

Garena has incorporated a sale on multiple Luck Royales on the Free Fire MAX India server. A single spin in the Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale will cost players ten diamonds. The price of 10+1 spins has been reduced to 100 diamonds. This implies a massive discount of 83% and 75% on the Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale, respectively.

However, this discount is only available on August 24, 2022. Users who have not collected the items from the two royales can avail take advantage of this deal.

Gamers can get M24 - Riverdust Splasher at a discount (Image via Garena)

Weapon Royale's grand prize is the M24 - Riverdust Splasher. This gun skin has a blue, white, and yellow color scheme. This makes the firearm even more potent by increasing armor penetration and magazine size at the expense of reload speed.

Rowdy Searuler Bundle is the grand prize of Diamond Royale (Image via Garena)

In comparison, Diamond Royale features the Rowdy Searuler Bundle as a grand prize. It was recently launched on the Free Fire MAX Indian server.

The bundle sports a red and black scheme with an illuminated blue anchor on the back. The eye patch and blue hair also contributes to its aggressive appearance.

Steps to access the Luck Royales and make spins

Users can follow the instructions given below to make spins at a discounted rate:

Step 1: Individuals can open Free Fire MAX and open the Luck Royale by clicking on the option on the left side of the screen.

Select the preferred royale and make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players must select Diamond Royale or Weapon Royale.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can make spins using diamonds until they have acquired their preferred reward.

The latest set of discounts is part of Garena's anniversary celebrations that are showing no signs of slowing down.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi