How to get pets, skins, and more at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

As part of the Free Fire 5th Anniversary celebrations, Garena has introduced yet another limited-time sale on the Indian server of the MAX version. This time, pets and other associated items are up for grabs at half their original price for a short period.

In recent times, the developers have offered steep discounts on outfits, emotes, and melee, which has essentially allowed gamers to acquire a range of cosmetics at a reasonable rate. However, these sales generally run only for a single day, so gamers must decide rather quickly.

Free Fire MAX is offering massive discounts

Garena has launched a new sale within Free Fire MAX India server, and the items available at a discount include pets, skins, and actions. This offer is only available on 23 August 2022 and the list of items up for grabs is as follows:

Pets

The list of pets available at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Hoot – 249 diamonds

Zasil – 249 diamonds

Finn – 249 diamonds

Kitty – 199 diamonds

Mechanical Pup – 199 diamonds

Detective Panda – 249 diamonds

Shiba – 249 diamonds

Dr. Beanie – 249 diamonds

Ottero – 249 diamonds

Moony – 249 diamonds

Rockie – 249 diamonds

Agent Hop – 249 diamonds

Spirit Fox – 249 diamonds

Night Panther – 249 diamonds

Robo – 249 diamonds

Yeti – 249 diamonds

Dreki – 249 diamonds

Flash – 249 diamonds

Sensei Tig – 249 diamonds

Beaston – 249 diamonds

Falco – 249 diamonds

Mr. Waggor – 249 diamonds

Pet skin

Pet skins are also available at half rate (Image via Garena)

Hoot on Fire – 149 diamonds

Thunderstorm Finn – 149 diamonds

Angry Surfer Finn – 149 diamonds

Amber Mased Zasil – 149 diamonds

Lucky Green – 49 diamonds

Meow Princess – 49 diamonds

Skull Panda – 49 diamonds

Lava Pumpkin – 49 diamonds

Detective Cheetah – 49 diamonds

Cyber Waggor – 49 diamonds

Hiphop Shiba – 149 diamonds

Hiphop Panda – 149 diamonds

Gangster Beanie – 149 diamonds

Polar Panda – 149 diamonds

Full Steel Pup – 149 diamonds

Magnetic Pup – 149 diamonds

Night Kitty – 149 diamonds

Carnival Agent – 149 diamonds

Undead Rockie – 149 diamonds

DJ beanie – 149 diamonds

Spring Festival Robo – 149 diamonds

Valentine’s Fox – 149 diamonds

Battle Fox – 149 diamonds

Blue Fox – 149 diamonds

Lightning Panda – 149 diamonds

Snowy Robo – 149 diamonds

Gamer Moony – 149 diamonds

Crystal Moony – 149 diamonds

Galaxy Dreki – 149 diamonds

Deep Blue – 149 diamonds

Golden Leopard – 149 diamonds

Domination – 149 diamonds

Sprit – 149 diamonds

Sakura Ottero – 149 diamonds

Ice Sensei Tig – 149 diamonds

Zapping Dreki – 149 diamonds

Cyber Agent Hop – 149 diamonds

Tribal Yeti – 149 diamonds

Festive Flash – 149 diamonds

Cyber Flash – 149 diamonds

Fire Sensei Tig – 149 diamonds

Glacier Beaston – 149 diamonds

Hellfire Falco – 149 diamonds

Crates

There are relatively few pet crates in the store (Image via Garena)

Pet Box – 12 diamonds

Shiba Loot Crate – 12 diamonds

Pet Box (Ottero) – 12 diamonds

Rockie Box – 12 diamonds

Robo Loot Crate – 12 diamonds

Fox Crate – 12 diamonds

Night Panther Loot Crate – 12 diamonds

Falco Box – 12 diamonds

Mr. Waggor Box – 12 diamonds

Steps to purchase the items at a discount in Free Fire MAX

Gamers may follow these instructions to get items at 50% of their price:

Step 1: First, users can access the store in their Free Fire MAX account by clicking on the button on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they can access the pet section within the Normal tab to get the pets and their skins alongside the show-off action for a 50% discount.

At the same time, players may access the crates tab to avail of the pet crates at a discount.

Confirm the purchase to obtain the items in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They should click the purchase button and confirm the selection to get the skin. The diamonds will be deducted and the item will be credited to their account.

Gamers have a good opportunity to acquire their favorite pets at a discount with this sale.

