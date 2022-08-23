Create

How to get pets, skins, and more at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire players can get the following items at a 50% discount (Image via Garena)
Free Fire players can get the following items at a 50% discount (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
Aniket Thakkar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Modified Aug 23, 2022 12:04 PM IST

As part of the Free Fire 5th Anniversary celebrations, Garena has introduced yet another limited-time sale on the Indian server of the MAX version. This time, pets and other associated items are up for grabs at half their original price for a short period.

In recent times, the developers have offered steep discounts on outfits, emotes, and melee, which has essentially allowed gamers to acquire a range of cosmetics at a reasonable rate. However, these sales generally run only for a single day, so gamers must decide rather quickly.

Free Fire MAX is offering massive discounts

Garena has launched a new sale within Free Fire MAX India server, and the items available at a discount include pets, skins, and actions. This offer is only available on 23 August 2022 and the list of items up for grabs is as follows:

Pets

The list of pets available at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)
The list of pets available at a 50% discount in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)
  • Hoot – 249 diamonds
  • Zasil – 249 diamonds
  • Finn – 249 diamonds
  • Kitty – 199 diamonds
  • Mechanical Pup – 199 diamonds
  • Detective Panda – 249 diamonds
  • Shiba – 249 diamonds
  • Dr. Beanie – 249 diamonds
  • Ottero – 249 diamonds
  • Moony – 249 diamonds
  • Rockie – 249 diamonds
  • Agent Hop – 249 diamonds
  • Spirit Fox – 249 diamonds
  • Night Panther – 249 diamonds
  • Robo – 249 diamonds
  • Yeti – 249 diamonds
  • Dreki – 249 diamonds
  • Flash – 249 diamonds
  • Sensei Tig – 249 diamonds
  • Beaston – 249 diamonds
  • Falco – 249 diamonds
  • Mr. Waggor – 249 diamonds

Pet skin

Pet skins are also available at half rate (Image via Garena)
Pet skins are also available at half rate (Image via Garena)
  • Hoot on Fire – 149 diamonds
  • Thunderstorm Finn – 149 diamonds
  • Angry Surfer Finn – 149 diamonds
  • Amber Mased Zasil – 149 diamonds
  • Lucky Green – 49 diamonds
  • Meow Princess – 49 diamonds
  • Skull Panda – 49 diamonds
  • Lava Pumpkin – 49 diamonds
  • Detective Cheetah – 49 diamonds
  • Cyber Waggor – 49 diamonds
  • Hiphop Shiba – 149 diamonds
  • Hiphop Panda – 149 diamonds
  • Gangster Beanie – 149 diamonds
  • Polar Panda – 149 diamonds
  • Full Steel Pup – 149 diamonds
  • Magnetic Pup – 149 diamonds
  • Night Kitty – 149 diamonds
  • Carnival Agent – 149 diamonds
  • Undead Rockie – 149 diamonds
  • DJ beanie – 149 diamonds
  • Spring Festival Robo – 149 diamonds
  • Valentine’s Fox – 149 diamonds
  • Battle Fox – 149 diamonds
  • Blue Fox – 149 diamonds
  • Lightning Panda – 149 diamonds
  • Snowy Robo – 149 diamonds
  • Gamer Moony – 149 diamonds
  • Crystal Moony – 149 diamonds
  • Galaxy Dreki – 149 diamonds
  • Deep Blue – 149 diamonds
  • Golden Leopard – 149 diamonds
  • Domination – 149 diamonds
  • Sprit – 149 diamonds
  • Sakura Ottero – 149 diamonds
  • Ice Sensei Tig – 149 diamonds
  • Zapping Dreki – 149 diamonds
  • Cyber Agent Hop – 149 diamonds
  • Tribal Yeti – 149 diamonds
  • Festive Flash – 149 diamonds
  • Cyber Flash – 149 diamonds
  • Fire Sensei Tig – 149 diamonds
  • Glacier Beaston – 149 diamonds
  • Hellfire Falco – 149 diamonds

Crates

There are relatively few pet crates in the store (Image via Garena)
There are relatively few pet crates in the store (Image via Garena)
  • Pet Box – 12 diamonds
  • Shiba Loot Crate – 12 diamonds
  • Pet Box (Ottero) – 12 diamonds
  • Rockie Box – 12 diamonds
  • Robo Loot Crate – 12 diamonds
  • Fox Crate – 12 diamonds
  • Night Panther Loot Crate – 12 diamonds
  • Falco Box – 12 diamonds
  • Mr. Waggor Box – 12 diamonds

Steps to purchase the items at a discount in Free Fire MAX

Gamers may follow these instructions to get items at 50% of their price:

Step 1: First, users can access the store in their Free Fire MAX account by clicking on the button on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they can access the pet section within the Normal tab to get the pets and their skins alongside the show-off action for a 50% discount.

At the same time, players may access the crates tab to avail of the pet crates at a discount.

Confirm the purchase to obtain the items in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)
Confirm the purchase to obtain the items in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They should click the purchase button and confirm the selection to get the skin. The diamonds will be deducted and the item will be credited to their account.

Gamers have a good opportunity to acquire their favorite pets at a discount with this sale.

Edited by Srijan Sen

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...