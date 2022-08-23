How to get pets, skins, and more at 50% discount in Free Fire MAX

As part of the Free Fire 5th Anniversary celebrations, Garena has introduced yet another limited-time sale on the Indian server of the MAX version. This time, pets and other associated items are up for grabs at half their original price for a short period.
In recent times, the developers have offered steep discounts on outfits, emotes, and melee, which has essentially allowed gamers to acquire a range of cosmetics at a reasonable rate. However, these sales generally run only for a single day, so gamers must decide rather quickly.
Free Fire MAX is offering massive discounts
Garena has launched a new sale within Free Fire MAX India server, and the items available at a discount include pets, skins, and actions. This offer is only available on 23 August 2022 and the list of items up for grabs is as follows:
Pets
- Hoot – 249 diamonds
- Zasil – 249 diamonds
- Finn – 249 diamonds
- Kitty – 199 diamonds
- Mechanical Pup – 199 diamonds
- Detective Panda – 249 diamonds
- Shiba – 249 diamonds
- Dr. Beanie – 249 diamonds
- Ottero – 249 diamonds
- Moony – 249 diamonds
- Rockie – 249 diamonds
- Agent Hop – 249 diamonds
- Spirit Fox – 249 diamonds
- Night Panther – 249 diamonds
- Robo – 249 diamonds
- Yeti – 249 diamonds
- Dreki – 249 diamonds
- Flash – 249 diamonds
- Sensei Tig – 249 diamonds
- Beaston – 249 diamonds
- Falco – 249 diamonds
- Mr. Waggor – 249 diamonds
Pet skin
- Hoot on Fire – 149 diamonds
- Thunderstorm Finn – 149 diamonds
- Angry Surfer Finn – 149 diamonds
- Amber Mased Zasil – 149 diamonds
- Lucky Green – 49 diamonds
- Meow Princess – 49 diamonds
- Skull Panda – 49 diamonds
- Lava Pumpkin – 49 diamonds
- Detective Cheetah – 49 diamonds
- Cyber Waggor – 49 diamonds
- Hiphop Shiba – 149 diamonds
- Hiphop Panda – 149 diamonds
- Gangster Beanie – 149 diamonds
- Polar Panda – 149 diamonds
- Full Steel Pup – 149 diamonds
- Magnetic Pup – 149 diamonds
- Night Kitty – 149 diamonds
- Carnival Agent – 149 diamonds
- Undead Rockie – 149 diamonds
- DJ beanie – 149 diamonds
- Spring Festival Robo – 149 diamonds
- Valentine’s Fox – 149 diamonds
- Battle Fox – 149 diamonds
- Blue Fox – 149 diamonds
- Lightning Panda – 149 diamonds
- Snowy Robo – 149 diamonds
- Gamer Moony – 149 diamonds
- Crystal Moony – 149 diamonds
- Galaxy Dreki – 149 diamonds
- Deep Blue – 149 diamonds
- Golden Leopard – 149 diamonds
- Domination – 149 diamonds
- Sprit – 149 diamonds
- Sakura Ottero – 149 diamonds
- Ice Sensei Tig – 149 diamonds
- Zapping Dreki – 149 diamonds
- Cyber Agent Hop – 149 diamonds
- Tribal Yeti – 149 diamonds
- Festive Flash – 149 diamonds
- Cyber Flash – 149 diamonds
- Fire Sensei Tig – 149 diamonds
- Glacier Beaston – 149 diamonds
- Hellfire Falco – 149 diamonds
Crates
- Pet Box – 12 diamonds
- Shiba Loot Crate – 12 diamonds
- Pet Box (Ottero) – 12 diamonds
- Rockie Box – 12 diamonds
- Robo Loot Crate – 12 diamonds
- Fox Crate – 12 diamonds
- Night Panther Loot Crate – 12 diamonds
- Falco Box – 12 diamonds
- Mr. Waggor Box – 12 diamonds
Steps to purchase the items at a discount in Free Fire MAX
Gamers may follow these instructions to get items at 50% of their price:
Step 1: First, users can access the store in their Free Fire MAX account by clicking on the button on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, they can access the pet section within the Normal tab to get the pets and their skins alongside the show-off action for a 50% discount.
At the same time, players may access the crates tab to avail of the pet crates at a discount.
Step 3: They should click the purchase button and confirm the selection to get the skin. The diamonds will be deducted and the item will be credited to their account.
Gamers have a good opportunity to acquire their favorite pets at a discount with this sale.