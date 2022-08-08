How to get 50% discount on Stereo Noisemaker and other bundles in Free Fire MAX

After a limited-time sale on the Incubator, Garena is now running a massive discount on bundles for players on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. With the help of this offer, individuals can expand their outfit collections without breaking the bank.

Outfits are some of the most sought-after collectibles in the battle royale title, as these let gamers customize the appearance of their characters. However, these cosmetics are usually expensive, and many players wait for offers before making any purchases.

Players to receive a 50% discount on Free Fire MAX bundles today

Free Fire MAX bundles are typically sold in the store for anywhere between 499 and 1499 diamonds. The 50% discount has made these items even more enticing. However, this discount will only be available on 8 August 2022, and users must act fast to claim it.

Gamers also have the option to use additional coupons to get an even larger discount. The available bundles, along with the prices, are as follows:

Stereo Noisemaker Bundle – 749 diamonds

Stereo Blaster Bundle – 749 diamonds

K.O. Night – Burn Bundle – 599 diamonds

Midnight Oni Bundle – 599 diamonds

Bullet Dancer Bundle – 599 diamonds

Persian Secrets Bundle – 599 diamonds

Warrior Prince Bundle – 599 diamonds

Skull Punker Bundle – 599 diamonds

Trendy Driver Bundle – 599 diamonds

Jovial Driver Bundle – 599 diamonds

Plague Doctor Bundle – 599 diamonds

English Uniform Bundle – 449 diamonds

Youngster Bundle – 449 diamonds

Jailbird Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Weekend Clubber Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Weened Runner Bundle – 449 diamonds

Wilderness Trapper Bundle – 449 diamonds

Wilderness Hunter Bundle – 449 diamonds

Superstar Weekend Bundle – 449 diamonds

Crimson Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds

Violet Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds

Persia Valor Bundle – 449 diamonds

Heatbound Desert Bundle – 449 diamonds

Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle – 449 diamonds

Golden Sunrise Bundle – 449 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 449 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 449 diamonds

Woof Pro Catcher Bundle – 449 diamonds

Meow Pro Pitcher Bundle – 449 diamonds

Midnight Mafia Bundle – 449 diamonds

Midnight Gangster Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Blood Skull Bundle – 449 diamonds

Canine Enforcer Bundle – 449 diamonds

Summer Heart-Throb Bundle – 449 diamonds

Summer Darling Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Adventure Dawn Bundle – 449 diamonds

The Tropic Rumble Bundle – 449 diamonds

Samurai Faceless Bundle – 449 diamonds

Kendoka Blindfold Bundle – 449 diamonds

Assault Force – 449 diamonds

Shadow Striker Bundle – 449 diamonds

Prince Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds

Princess Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds

Plumber Bundle (Female) – 249 diamonds

Burning Rays Bundle – 249 diamonds

Procedure to get a discount on Free Fire MAX bundles

Users may follow the steps in the following section:

Step 1: They should open Free Fire MAX and then access the store by selecting it from the menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Players should access the bundle section next, and all the items will be listed at a discounted rate.

Step 3: They must select a bundle and press the purchase button.

A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm their purchase. They can even add additional discounts to get a better value.

