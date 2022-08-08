How to get 50% discount on Stereo Noisemaker and other bundles in Free Fire MAX

After a limited-time sale on the Incubator, Garena is now running a massive discount on bundles for players on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. With the help of this offer, individuals can expand their outfit collections without breaking the bank.
Outfits are some of the most sought-after collectibles in the battle royale title, as these let gamers customize the appearance of their characters. However, these cosmetics are usually expensive, and many players wait for offers before making any purchases.
Players to receive a 50% discount on Free Fire MAX bundles today
Free Fire MAX bundles are typically sold in the store for anywhere between 499 and 1499 diamonds. The 50% discount has made these items even more enticing. However, this discount will only be available on 8 August 2022, and users must act fast to claim it.
Gamers also have the option to use additional coupons to get an even larger discount. The available bundles, along with the prices, are as follows:
- Stereo Noisemaker Bundle – 749 diamonds
- Stereo Blaster Bundle – 749 diamonds
- K.O. Night – Burn Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Midnight Oni Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Bullet Dancer Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Persian Secrets Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Warrior Prince Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Skull Punker Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Trendy Driver Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Jovial Driver Bundle – 599 diamonds
- Plague Doctor Bundle – 599 diamonds
- English Uniform Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Youngster Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Jailbird Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Weekend Clubber Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Weened Runner Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Wilderness Trapper Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Wilderness Hunter Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Superstar Weekend Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Crimson Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Violet Parkour Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Persia Valor Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Heatbound Desert Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Golden Sunrise Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Woof Pro Catcher Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Meow Pro Pitcher Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Midnight Mafia Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Midnight Gangster Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Blood Skull Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Canine Enforcer Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Summer Heart-Throb Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Summer Darling Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Adventure Dawn Bundle – 449 diamonds
- The Tropic Rumble Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Samurai Faceless Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Kendoka Blindfold Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Assault Force – 449 diamonds
- Shadow Striker Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Prince Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Princess Pink Bundle – 449 diamonds
- Plumber Bundle (Female) – 249 diamonds
- Burning Rays Bundle – 249 diamonds
Procedure to get a discount on Free Fire MAX bundles
Users may follow the steps in the following section:
Step 1: They should open Free Fire MAX and then access the store by selecting it from the menu on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Players should access the bundle section next, and all the items will be listed at a discounted rate.
Step 3: They must select a bundle and press the purchase button.
A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm their purchase. They can even add additional discounts to get a better value.