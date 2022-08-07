How to get 50% discount on Poison Paradise Incubator in Free Fire MAX today

Garena is now providing a massive discount on the Poison Paradise Incubator in Free Fire MAX for a limited time. Players can make spins for half their original price, reducing the cost of acquiring each of the six exclusive outfits.

Incubator is one of the many Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX and is also an excellent source to acquire rare and exclusive cosmetics. The exorbitant cost of collecting the required material frequently precludes many gamers from proceeding because they do not possess this many diamonds.

Hence, gamers wait for a sale to make spins for a lower price. Fortunately for the players, Garena runs at least one promotional offer before the completion of the new Incubator, thus providing them with the opportunity.

Garena offers a 50% discount on the Poison Paradise Incubator in Free Fire MAX

The spins in the Poison Paradise Incubator are offered at a 50% discount. However, this offer is only available on 7 August 2022. A single spin today will cost 20 diamonds instead of the regular 40, and a pack of 5 is priced at 90 diamonds.

Gamers will not receive the items directly and must collect the required materials. The prize pool includes:

Blueprint: Poison Paradise

The Kung-foodies Badge

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

After gamers have accumulated enough Blueprints and Evolution Stones, users can exchange them for bundles of their choice:

Gamers can receive exchange six exciting bundles (Image via Garena)

Sir Aromatonian Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 7x Evolution Stone

Inferno Parfum Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 7x Evolution Stone

Sir Toxicatomy Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 5x Evolution Stone

Lilyland Parfum Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 5x Evolution Stone

Sir Elixir Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 3x Evolution Stone

Orchard Parfum Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to access the Incubator and get the bundles

All interested users can follow the steps mentioned below to access the given Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Individuals must boot up the battle royale title and head over to the ‘Luck Royale’ section by clicking on its icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: As a next step, gamers can select the Incubator from the menu on the right side of the screen.

Make spin using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can make spins until they have collected enough materials.

The rewards are drawn randomly and can then be exchanged for the preferred rewards mentioned earlier.

