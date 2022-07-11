How to get new Sir Aromatonian Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week (Indian server)

After wrapping up the previous Rampage Earthstomper incubator, Garena is back with a new Poison Paradise incubator on the Free Fire MAX India server, which features six different costumes for players to grab. The incubator is one of the many Luck Royales available in the battle royale title, and has previously provided tons of exclusive items.

It is different from other options in the game in that users have to spend diamonds to obtain the particular Blueprint and Evolution Stone to later exchange for the given item. This raises the overall acquisition cost and automatically makes the items rather expensive.

New incubator in Free Fire MAX provides Sir Aromatonian Bundle and other outfits

The new Poison Paradise featuring Sir Aromatonian Bundle and five other outfits was added to the Free Fire MAX India server on 11 July 2022. It will be available for the next 22 days, where players have the option to make the spins using diamonds. A single spin costs 40 diamonds, while the second option of a pack of five will set them back by 180 diamonds.

Users will draw rewards at random, and the available rewards are as follows:

The available rewards in the event (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Poison Paradise

Bumble Rumblers Badge

Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

The items can be repeated, and gamers have no assurance of acquiring particular rewards. Once they have attained enough materials, they may proceed with the exchange. The items up for grabs, along with the corresponding requirements, are as follows:

Gamers may exchange six different outfits (Image via Garena)

Sir Aromatonian Bundle: 3x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 7x Evolution Stones

Inferno Parfum Bundle: 3x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 7x Evolution Stones

Sir Toxicatomy Bundle: 2x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 5x Evolution Stones

Lilyland Parfum Bundle: 2x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 5x Evolution Stones

Sir Elixir Bundle: 1x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 3x Evolution Stones

Orchard Parfum Bundle: 1x Blueprint: Poison Paradise + 3x Evolution Stones

How to obtain the Sir Aromatonian Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Individuals may follow these instructions to claim the following rewards:

Click on the Luck Royale option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, players should open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale.

Step 2: They should then select the new Incubator section from the left side of the screen.

Users need 3x Blueprint: Poison Paradise (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they need to make spins until they have acquired 3x Blueprint: Poison Paradise and 7x Evolution Stones.

Step 4: Gamers can then open the exchange section by clicking on the button in the center of the Faded Wheel and selecting the bundle. Finally, they should confirm their selection to access the bundle.

Individuals will receive the bundle, which they can equip through the vault.

It is important to emphasize that obtaining any item through an incubator is rather expensive. Hence, users with a few hundred diamonds and no previously collected materials are better off by avoiding spending the diamonds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far