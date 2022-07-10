How to get cheap Free Fire diamonds for Elite Pass, skins and spins in India server

As part of Free Fire MAX's in-game currency options, players extensively require diamonds to unlock an exclusive range of attractive items. The shortage of adequate diamonds frequently prevents many players from fulfilling their desire to acquire in-game cosmetics, typically consisting of outfits and skins.

While many players can purchase diamonds regularly, others often find it difficult due to the high prices. In such events, finding a cheaper alternative will certainly help many gamers. Often gamers fail to realize that they don't need to search other websites to top-up diamonds because membership offers a cost-effective alternative.

This allows players to purchase multiple Elite Passes, make more spins, and acquire more cosmetics while spending the same amount of real money.

Read through for a detailed overview of the membership, along with the steps to purchase it.

How to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Both memberships provide comparatively cheaper diamonds (Image via Garena)

Many players purchase diamonds directly in Free Fire MAX by spending real money, which is an expensive alternative. However, this is countered to an extent by the top-up events that provide several free rewards.

As a result, memberships indeed emerge as a better option, given that these offer more diamonds for a much lower price. Furthermore, they have two different options - Weekly and Monthly - based on their duration.

Each comes with a separate set of rewards and is explained in-depth in the following section:

Weekly membership (Price – INR 159)

Weekly membership will provide 450 diamonds overall (Image via Garena)

Total diamond rewards – 450 (100 immediately and a maximum of 350 from daily check-ins)

8x Universal EP Badge

1x Last Chance

Access to discount store privileges

Monthly membership (Price – INR 799)

Monthly membership also provides a gun skin trial (Image via Garena)

Total diamond rewards – 2600 (500 immediately and a maximum of 2100 from daily check-ins)

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Last Chance

Access to discount store privileges

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Futuristic SCAR, MP40 Sneaky Clown, M1014 Winterlands, Thompson Time Travellers, FAMAS Swagger Ownage, and M4A1 Pink Laminate)

Both memberships in Free Fire MAX offer diamonds at an attractive rate even if only the premium in-game currency is considered. The price per unit in the Weekly membership comes down to 0.353 INR, while in the Monthly option, it essentially comes to 0.307 INR.

Super VIP membership provides the most value (Image via Garena)

Additionally, users have the option to keep both their memberships active simultaneously to benefit from an extra 15 diamonds along with the Evo Gun Token Gift Box every day. This further reduces the cost of diamonds even more.

Steps to obtain cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow the instructions in the following section to procure cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Click on the plus button beside the existing number of diamonds(Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, launch the game and open the top-up section by clicking on the + icon beside the diamonds.

Step 2: They can then select the membership option from the tab on the left side of the screen and select the desired option.

Make the payment to activate the membership (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers need to make the payment through the desired mode to activate their membership.

Finally, users will receive a few diamonds instantly. In contrast, they will have to collect the remaining ones manually through the check-in tab.

While activating both memberships simultaneously provides the most value to players, the monthly membership is an excellent choice for individuals who frequently purchase small quantities of diamonds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far