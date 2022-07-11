GT King's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Free Fire's enormous viewership provides a tremendous opportunity for entertaining players to break into the spheres of content creation and streaming. The growing popularity of the title in India has undoubtedly helped players like Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly known as GT King.

With more than 3.31 million subscribers, GT King (also known as Gaming Tamizhan) is among the most successful Tamil Free Fire YouTubers. Earlier in the year, the gamer was also brought on board by Galaxy Racer as a content creator.

What is GT King's Free Fire MAX ID?

GT King's Free Fire ID is 287597612 and IGN is ᏀƬ_Ꮶɪɴɢ࿐29. The content creator is ranked Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked mode and Heroic in the CS-Ranked mode.

His stats in lifetime and ranked games are as follows:

Lifetime stats

GT King's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played a total of 678 solo games and has remained undefeated in 48 matches, resulting in a win rate of 7.07%. He has notched 1452 kills, registering a K/D ratio of 2.30.

The Indian star has won 163 out of 1815 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.98%. GT King has amassed 3444 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.08.

GT King has secured 3654 Booyahs in 18320 squad games, equating to a win rate of 19.94%. He has 52237 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Ranked stats

GT King's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has fought in 14 duo matches and has secured two victories, resulting in a win rate of 14.28%. With 53 eliminations to his credit, Gaming Tamizhan's K/D ratio is 4.42.

GT King has also played 13 squad games in this Free Fire MAX season and has won a single game, leading to a win rate of 7.69%. He has 18 kills under his belt, equating to a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Clash Squad career

GT King's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

GT King has participated in 5123 Clash Squad matches. He has secured 26520 kills with a KDA of 2.33 and an average damage per match of 2402.

Note: The gamer's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

GT King's income from YouTube (Image via Garena)

Social Blade reports that Ravichandra Vigneshwer's monthly earnings are approximately within the range of $2.9K and $47.1K. His yearly income lies between $35.3K and $564.8K.

YouTube channel

Gaming Tamizhan began uploading videos on his YouTube channel in January 2019 and had 372k subscribers by the end of 2020. The player had a fantastic 2020 and 2021, and his subscriber count currently stands at 3.31 million subscribers.

He has uploaded 1100 videos that have accumulated over 408 million views in total. In the last month alone, Ravichandra Vigneshwer garnered 40k subscribers and 11.766 million views.

