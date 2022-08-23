Take and Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Several popular YouTubers have gained unprecedented popularity after creating Free Fire-related content, and Manoj Gupta is one such YouTuber. The Indian player runs the popular channel Take and Gaming, which currently has 286k subscribers.

The player primarily posts clips of his gameplay in the Clash Squad mode, where he has reached the Master tier. He also runs a second channel Mr Manoj, which has 3.79k subscribers. He posts shorts and streams the battle royale title on the Mr Manoj channel.

Take and Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Take and Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1877511588. He is ranked Diamond 3 in the BR-Ranked season and Masters in the CS-Ranked season.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Take and Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has played 1338 solo matches and has notched 74 games, leading to a win rate of 5.53%. With 1762 frags and 340 headshots, he has chalked up a K/D ratio of 1.39 and a headshot rate of 19.30%.

Take and Gaming has featured in 1106 duo matches and bettered his opposition on 76 occasions, translating into a win rate of 6.87%. He has amassed 1803 eliminations and 311 headshots, adding to a K/D ratio of 1.75 and a headshot rate of 17.25%.

Take and Gaming has competed in 3675 squad games and scored 442 Booyahs, recording a win rate of 12.02%. He has secured 7624 kills and registered 1136 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.36 and a headshot rate of 14.90%.

Ranked stats

Take and Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played four solo games and is yet to secure a win. However, he has notched ten frags, three of which are headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot rate of 30%.

Manoj has featured in 12 duo games and has taken out eight opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 0.67.

He has made 61 appearances in squad games this Free Fire MAX ranked season and has five victories, equaling a win rate of 8.19%. With 138 frags to his credit and 38 headshots, the Indian star has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot rate of 27.54%.

Note: Take and Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 23 August 2022 and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Take and Gaming’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Manoj Gupta is estimated to earn within the range of $365 and $5.8K every month through the Take and Gaming channel. Social Blade further estimates his income for the entire year to be between $4.4K and $70.2K.

YouTube channel

Manoj began his YouTube channel dedicated to Free Fire in 2020 and has consistently published content related to the game. The player has uploaded over 600 videos with 58.658 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, he gained 6k subscribers and 1.462 million views.

