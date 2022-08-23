Hari Scar’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, earnings, and more

Hari Scar is a well-known YouTuber from India who creates content focusing on the game Garena Free Fire. He has been regularly uploading unique videos and streaming the battle royale title in Tamil for the past few years.

The famous personality is primarily known for his gameplay, and he has recently surpassed the one million subscriber mark on YouTube. As of this writing, Hari Scar’s subscriber and view counts on the platform stand at over 1.01 million and 115.187 million, respectively.

Hari Scar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Hari Scar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 476416701. He is the leader of the "HS⚡ESPORTS" guild, whose ID number is 3003303029.

The content creator is currently ranked Diamond II in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode. His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Hari Scar's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Hari Scar has played 503 solo games and garnered 30 victories for a win rate of 5.96%. He has accumulated 941 kills and 327 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.99 and a headshot percentage of 34.75%.

He has 765 appearances and 79 wins in duo matches, upholding a win rate of 10.32%. He has 1110 frags and 231 headshots with a K/D ratio of 1.62 and a headshot percentage of 20.81%.

The player has also competed in 8247 squad matches and has bettered foes in 2050 games, resulting in a win rate of 24.85%. He has 16358 eliminations and 5220 headshots to his name, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.64 and a headshot percentage of 31.91%.

Ranked stats

Hari Scar's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season of the game, Hari Scar has participated in 13 squad matches and has a single victory, leading to a win rate of 7.69%. He has 30 kills and nine headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 30.00%.

Apart from this, the content creator is yet to play ranked matches in the solo or duo modes.

CS Career

Hari Scar's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Hari Scar has featured in 6142 matches in Free Fire MAX's Clash Squad mode and has 3778 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 61.51%. With 34315 kills and 18307 headshots, he has a KDA of 1.71 and a headshot percentage of 53.35%.

Note: Hari Scar’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (23 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Hari Scar’s YouTube earnings

Hari Scar's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Hari Scar’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings from his channel lie between $747 - $12K and $9K - $143.5K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Hari Scar has regularly uploaded videos over the past two years, and the oldest one on his channel dates to 11 June 2020. He currently has more than 760 uploads, and his most-watched video has over 1.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, Hari Scar has garnered 16 thousand subscribers and 2.989 million views in the last 30 days alone.

In addition, he also runs a second channel named “HARI SCAR 360,” which has 61.3 thousand subscribers and 2.546 million views in total.

