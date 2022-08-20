How to get Electro Fuse Loot Box in Free Fire MAX this week

On account of the 5th Anniversary celebrations, Garena has incorporated the new NeXTerra map into Free Fire MAX's India server. It brings in several new features, including Anti-Gravity Zones and Magic Portal, all of which are bound to make gameplay even more engaging.

Similar to the release of any new game mode or map in Free Fire MAX, Garena has introduced a new event with multiple rewards to incentivize gamers to play the new game mode. For this event, they are offering a free Electro Fuse Loot Box, among other rewards.

Free Fire MAX players can get a free Electro Fuse Loot Box

The new Play NeXTerra event started on the Indian server on 20 August 2022, and gamers can play a few matches on this map until 25 August 2022 to win multiple exciting rewards. The items up for grabs and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

List of missions which users are required to complete (Image via Garena)

Play one match on the new map to get a free 1x Pet Food

Play three matches on the new map to get a free 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

Play five matches on the new map to get a free Electro Fuse Loot Box

All the requirements mentioned above are cumulative, so gamers are only required to play five matches on the new map to claim three rewards. This shouldn't be too difficult, even for new players.

Steps to get the new loot box for free

Gamers can follow the steps in the following section to claim the rewards through the newly added event in the game:

Step 1: They should open the Events section by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: Next, users should click on the 5th Anniversary tab and then select the 'Play NeXTerra Now!' event.

Click the claim button to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

These rewards are easy to obtain as players only need to play on the new map a certain number of times. Fortunately, it does not involve winning those games or getting multiple kills.

New NeXTerra map in Free Fire MAX

The new map in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The NeXTerra map has finally been incorporated into Free Fire MAX. Currently, the map is available in both ranked and unranked modes. Interestingly, its terrain makes it a good option for engaging in long and short ranges.

The various locations on this map are as follows:

Intellect Center

Twin Bridge

Mortar Ruins

Rust Town

Zipway

Mud Site

Deca Square

Plazaria

Farmtopia

Museum

Turbine

Gray Labs

Gamers can get a free Incubator voucher as well (Image via Garena)

Additionally, gamers can also get a reward for downloading the map, which is an Incubator voucher. To add to the excitement further, a new Map Capsule has also started today.

