How to get free 5th Anniversary Monster Truck in Free Fire MAX this week

Memory Capsule, the fifth and final capsule to begin in Free Fire MAX, is finally accessible to players. These specifically designed chapters have undoubtedly been the primary highlight of the ongoing celebration of the game's fifth anniversary. Thanks to the event, many players have remained active and involved in the game.

This time around, gamers will have to complete a set of missions to earn Amethyst Pentagons, vouchers, and even a permanent Monster Truck 5th Anniversary for free. Interested players should not skip out on these freebies and can go through the guide given below to get these rewards.

Players can get a free 5th Anniversary Monster Truck in Free Fire MAX

The new Memory Capsule kicked off within Free Fire MAX on 3 September 2022 and is the last of the five capsules to be incorporated into the game. Gamers have time until 14 September 2022 to complete all the corresponding missions of the memory to light it up.

Rules of the newly started Memory Capsule in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

A new memory card becomes available for illuminating every day at 4:00 am. Additionally, gamers will need to complete the previous day's missions before they can proceed to the next one. By doing so, they will receive progress rewards and get closer to claiming the Memory Capsule's grand prize of the 5th Anniversary Monster Truck after lighting all seven memories/cards.

The list of items up for grabs includes the following:

Light up 1 card to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Supply Crate, and Armor Crate

Light up 2 cards to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Bonfire, and Scan

Light up 3 cards to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Pet Food, and Leg Pockets

Light up 4 cards to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Pixelated Staircase, and Summon Airdrop Playcard (7d)

Light up 5 cards to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September), and Bounty Token Airdrop Play Card (7d)

Light up 6 cards to get free 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September), and Supply Crate

Light up 7 cards to get free Monster Truck – 5th Anniversary, Pet Food, and Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Procedure to get the rewards from Memory Capsule in Free Fire MAX

The Memory Capsule that started today in Garena's Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can follow the instructions given below to collect the rewards through the Memory Capsule in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users should open the unique 5th Anniversary event interface by clicking on the icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: They must select the Memory Capsule from the available options to access this event interface.

Step 3: Gamers should then complete the specified missions and click the 'Claim' button to obtain their rewards.

Gamers can claim rewards by opening crates (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After players have completed a mission, they can collect its rewards by clicking on the crates on the right side of the screen.

After obtaining the 5th Anniversary Monster Truck, it can be equipped through the Collection tab of the Vault section. As this particular cosmetic is free, players should definitely try to get their hands on it, as it may cost a few hundred diamonds in the store later on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S