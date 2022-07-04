How to get a free bundle in Free Fire MAX Indian server this week

When it comes to Free Fire MAX, cosmetics, outfits, and bundles are, without a doubt, among the most highly valued possessions. The game already features a comprehensive collection that the developers are constantly expanding upon.

Garena offers them free of charge regularly through various events, and gamers leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of them, which also keeps them occupied for days. The Mystery Madness event has been a key attraction within the game for the past few days as it offers an option to get one outfit for free.

How to get a free outfit in Free Fire MAX this week

Gamers can get a bundle at random (Image Garena)

The new Mystery Madness event has been available on the Free FIre MAX Indian server since 30 June 2022. Gamers will have until 13 July 2022 to acquire an exclusive outfit.

The event features a total of 22 bundles as the grand prize. However, gamers will only have the option to get one of them randomly upon capturing the plane.

Users can collect Key Tokens by completing the missions (Image via Garena)

First, players must capture the plane, which will also determine their prize pool. Subsequently, they will also be assigned a set of special missions that refresh daily at 4:00 AM IST. This will net players with Key Tokens that they can exchange for the desired items.

The requirements of the Key Tokens will vary depending on the bundle rarity. A regular bundle might need 10-20 tokens, while the exclusive ones may require around 40-50 Key Tokens.

Moreover, active players can efficiently complete the mission to get the allotted bundle due to the event's long duration.

Steps to access the Mystery Madness event in Free Fire MAX and collect the rewards

If users are confused about the exact steps, they can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: After signing in to the account, gamers can access the Mystery Madness event interface by clicking the go-to button under the given section in the events tab.

Capture the opponent plane (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players will need to capture the opponent's plane, which can be done by simply clicking the Capture Now button.

Subsequently, they will receive a unique prize pool and a set of daily missions. Gamers must complete them daily to ensure they have enough Key Tokens before the event ends.

There is no set reward pool (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After collecting enough Key Tokens, users can access the Unlock Rewards tab, click on the button below their preferred item, and confirm the purchase to attain them.

Gamers have more than a week left to get the outfit for free, and hence missing out on this opportunity is not the best. Moreover, outfits would otherwise require spending diamonds.

