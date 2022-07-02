UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Ayush Dubey, commonly known as UG Ayush or UnGraduate Gamer, is an Indian content creator who makes videos on the popular battle royale title, Garena Free Fire. Since starting his journey a few years back, he has amassed great numbers to his name.

Current statistics show that his primary YouTube channel features 7.84 million subscribers, alongside a view count of more than 1.14 billion. Additionally, Ayush runs two other channels on the platform as well - UG Empire and UG Ayush, which have 1.81 million and 46.3 thousand subscribers, respectively.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID, rank and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699. He is a part of the UG EMPIRE guild, whose ID number is 63203767. Presently, he is ranked Grandmaster in Battle Royale and Master in Clash Squad.

The stats of the YouTuber are listed below:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has featured in 722 solo games and outclassed enemies in 164, which converts to a win rate of 22.71%. He has 2,569 kills and 1,118 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.60 and a headshot percentage of 43.52%.

In duo games, he has 1017 appearances and 291 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 28.61%. With 3,587 frags and 1,273 headshots, the player holds a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot percentage of 35.49%.

Apart from that, the content creator has 10,147 victories in 34,381 squad matches, leading to a win rate of 29.51%. He has accumulated 124,893 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.15 and has 37,174 headshots at a percentage of 29.76%.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current season, UG Ayush has played two solo games but has failed to get a win or a kill.

Coming to duo matches, he has dominated foes in 80 of 144 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 55.55%. In the process, the YouTuber has secured 875 kills and 339 headshots for a K/D ratio of 13.67 and a headshot percentage of 38.74%.

UnGraduate Gamer has also competed in 2,860 squad games and remained unbeaten in 1,013, possessing a win rate of 35.41%. He has 9,493 frags and 2,086 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.14 and a headshot percentage of 21.97%.

Clash Squad career

UnGraduate Gamer's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, the popular personality has 3,013 wins in 4,472 matches for a win rate of 67.37%. At a KDA of 2.18 and a headshot percentage of 40.95%, he has 25,031 kills and 10,250 headshots.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly income

Income details of the content creator (Image via Social Blade)

UnGraduate Gamer’s monthly income ranges from $4.6K to $74K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings lie between $55.5K and $888.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer has garnered a significant fanbase in India thanks to the content he provides related to Free Fire. There are more than 900 uploads on his channel, out of which the most-viewed one has managed to gain more than 23 million views.

According to the official Social Blade website, UnGraduate Gamer has gained 50 thousand subscribers and 18.504 million views in the last 30 days.

