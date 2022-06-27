Ajjubhai vs Helping Gamer: Which Free Fire YouTuber has better stats in June 2022?

Ajay (Ajjubhai) and Sarfraj (Helping Gamer) are two Indian YouTubers recognized for their content on Garena Free Fire. The former uploads a wide variety of videos, while the latter is well-known for his guides and helpful videos.

Ajjubhai currently possesses 32.8 million subscribers and has over 5.85 billion views on his channel, Total Gaming. On the other hand, Helping Gamer has a subscriber and view count of more than 7.89 million and 578.425 million, respectively.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats and images used below were taken from FF MAX, which was not on the list of prohibited applications.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 1034 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 93 matches, upholding a win rate of 8.99%. He has 2616 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The content creator has also played 1838 duo matches and has 358 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 19.47%. With 7314 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Total Gaming has 3073 wins in 12902 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 23.81%. He has 49990 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai is yet to play any ranked matches in the ongoing season.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909. Listed below are his stats in the game:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has participated in 2877 solo matches and has 174 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 6.04%. He has 4984 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.84.

Sarfraj has played 2926 games and has 188 victories, maintaining a win rate of 6.42%. He has bagged 5569 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.03.

The YouTuber has played 7214 squad matches and has been victorious on 1172 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 16.24%. He has 16650 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has played three solo games in the ongoing ranked season and has notched three kills for a K/D ratio of 1.00.

He has appeared in two duo matches as well and has one kill with a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Apart from this, Helping Gamer has participated in three squad matches and has seven kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.33.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Helping Gamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1034 1838 12902 2877 2926 7214 Wins 93 358 3073 174 188 1172 Win rate 8.99% 19.47% 23.81% 6.04% 6.42% 16.24% Kills 2616 7314 49990 4984 5569 16650 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.09 1.84 2.03 2.76

The K/D ratio and win rate must be taken into consideration when comparing the stats of Ajjubhai and Helping Gamer. In the lifetime stats, the former has a better K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes (solo, duo, and squad).

It isn't possible to compare this season’s ranked stats as Ajjubhai is yet to play any ranked matches.

Note: Ajjubhai and Helping Gamer's stats will change as they play more matches in the battle royale title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far