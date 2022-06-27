MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in June 2022

Free Fire’s growing global popularity has helped numerous content creators amass a dedicated following. MrStiven Tc, who hails from Colombia, has made a name for himself as one of the most popular personalities on YouTube.

His subscriber count currently stands at 9.53 million, and his channel has over 1.03 billion views.

The following section examines MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire MAX ID and other information like his rank and YouTube income.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, and stats

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire MAX ID is 10887979. He is ranked Diamond III in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze I in the Clash Squad mode.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has competed in 3879 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has outclassed his enemies in 458 matches, maintaining a win rate of 11.80%. He has secured 13105 kills and 5003 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.83 and a headshot percentage of 38.18%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 2736 duo matches and has come out on top on 501 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 18.31%. With 10484 frags and 3871 headshots, he possesses a K/D ratio of 4.69 and a headshot percentage of 36.92%.

The content creator has won 2516 matches out of 9557 appearances in the squad mode, resulting in a win rate of 26.32%. He has 33894 kills and 12953 headshots with a K/D ratio of 4.81 and a headshot percentage of 38.22%.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, MrStiven Tc has played three duo matches and has secured two kills for a K/D ratio of 0.67. He has landed two headshots for a headshot percentage of 100.00%.

The internet star has participated in 19 ranked squad games and has remained unbeaten in five, converting to a win rate of 26.31%. He has notched 115 kills and 65 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.21 and a headshot percentage of 56.52%.

He is yet to play any ranked games in the solo mode.

CS Career

MrStiven Tc has competed in 1291 Clash Squad matches and has 680 victories, holding a win rate of 52.67%. He has 7345 kills and 4209 headshots for a KDA of 1.49 and a headshot percentage of 57.30%.

Note: MrStiven Tc's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

MrStiven Tc’s YouTube income

The monthly and yearly YouTube income of MrStiven Tc from his channel lies between $1.8K - $29.1K and $21.8K - $349.5K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc began uploading videos on YouTube several years ago, and the oldest video on his channel dates back to November 2017. He previously made content on Bullet Force but later switched to Free Fire and saw great success.

There are currently more than 1333 videos to his name, with the most-watched one having gained 41 million views. As per Social Blade, he has acquired 10 thousand subscribers and 7.282 million views in the last 30 days alone.

