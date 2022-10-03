How to get free Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate and Universal Fragments in Free Fire MAX

Garena teased the release of Light Fest, the most significant event of the year, even before the completion of the ongoing Double Trouble event series on the Free Fire MAX India server. The developers recently incorporated the 'Get Ready for Light Fest' event as part of their build-up to the massive upcoming event.

Players will have to complete given tasks, including eliminating opponents, traveling a certain distance, and playing for a particular duration to be eligible for the rewards. The event has only begun today, and users have tuntil October 7, 2022 to obtain all the rewards, including a gun case.

Garena releases the 'Get Ready for Light' Fest event in Free Fire MAX

The Get Ready for Light Fest kicked off in Free Fire MAX on 3 October 2022, allowing fans to get their hands on multiple items at no extra cost. The list of given tasks, along with their corresponding rewards, are as follows:

You can click on the 'Claim' button beside the rewards to obtain them (Image via Garena)

Travel 3000 distance to get a free Resupply Map

Play Free Fire MAX for 20 minutes to get a free Bounty Token

Kill enemies five times to get free 100x Universal Fragments

Deal 2000 damage to get a free Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Users should not consider these rewards as insignificant by any means, as obtaining free Universal Fragments helps players save gold. Furthermore, the Weapon Loot Crate has a chance to drop a temporary or permanent skin.

Even a trial card is highly beneficial, given that it provides lifetime progress, helping to turn the skin into a permanent one. Essentially, gamers will receive benefits that are worth a few diamonds from this event.

Steps to access the event and collect the four rewards for free

You may easily complete the requirements of the ongoing event to collect the rewards by following the guide given below:

Step 1: Open the event section within Free Fire by clicking on the calendar option on the right side.

To visit the event, you will have to click the 'Get Ready!' option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Access the Light Fest section and click on the Get Ready tab.

Step 3: Click the Claim button beside the reward to obtain the item.

Finally, open the Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate from the vault section to receive a gun skin at random. Whether it is temporary or permanent, it depends completely on the player's luck.

Light Fest in Free Fire MAX

While the developers have not yet revealed the theme or the occasion for the new event series, various data miners speculate it is for the Diwali celebrations within Free Fire MAX's Indian server. It is expected that the developers will incorporate multiple new themed cosmetics, including outfits, gun skins, banners, Gloo Wall skins, and more.

Interestingly, some data miners have leaked the following cosmetics:

Dark Destroyer Bundle

Eternal Decent emote

Roaring Knight Bundle

The Royale Bite

Pan – Roaring Flame

Claw of Fury

However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no confirmation of what the festivities are all about. More details regarding the Light Fest are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

