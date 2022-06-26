How to get free Night Blade skin and incubator vouchers in Free Fire MAX today

Events have proved to be one of the most effective ways to get free rewards in Free Fire MAX. These are introduced by developers regularly, and the community remains engaged in playing the game thanks to their addition.

The "Rampage United" themed event has become available in the battle royale title, and many associated rewards are up for grabs. Play and Win is one of the events that Garena has added, offering free Night Blade skin and incubator vouchers.

Users merely need to complete simple tasks to fulfill the requirements necessary to obtain the items that have been specified.

Free Fire MAX: How to get free Night Blade skin and incubator vouchers (Play and Win event)

The "Play and Win" event commenced within Free Fire MAX on 25 June and will be available in the game until 26 June. As the event’s title indicates, users must play any of the modes for a set period of time to get the various rewards set by the developers.

The specifications that have to be achieved to get the free items are as follows:

Play 5 matches: Night Blade (skin)

Play 60 minutes: 50x Rampage Book Token

Play 100 minutes: 2x Incubator vouchers

With the event ending today, players must complete the prerequisites as soon as possible. They must not pass up this opportunity to receive these fantastic rewards.

In general, the event-specific themed items that are provided as part of these occasions eventually become exceedingly rare and hardly make any reappearance in the game.

How to claim the rewards

After completing the tasks for the event, individuals may claim the free Night Blade skin and incubator vouchers by performing the steps outlined below:

Step 1: After being on the main lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, users have to press the calendar icon as shown in the image below:

Step 2: They can tap on the ‘Ramage United’ section and scroll down to find the ‘Play and Win’ event.

Step 3: Finally, next to the different rewards, there will be a ‘Claim’ button that gamers can use to claim the benefits.

Later on, incubator vouchers can be used by players in the particular Luck Royale to collect tokens for the special AUG collection. In the meantime, the Night Blade skin can be equipped by visiting the ‘Weaponry’ section within Free Fire MAX.

