How to get free Quirk Smirk Pin and gun crate in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX's Double Trouble event series has been in full swing since the release of the OB36 update a few days ago. This has served the purpose of keeping players glued to the battle royale title with various appealing freebies in sight.

A number of activities are already available in the game, with many more lined up for the coming days. A sub-event, Help Up Challenge, has kicked off on the Indian server, allowing users to earn a few rewards for accomplishing the objectives.

Garena releases new Help Up Challenge in Free Fire MAX

The new Help Up Challenge kicked off on 26 September 2022 and requires players to revive their teammates during matches. The event features three help-up requirements, which gamers can complete by 30 September 2022 to acquire exciting rewards.

The three rewards in the ongoing event (Image via Garena)

The rewards and their missions are as follows:

Help up 5 teammates to get a free Graffiti Food Truck

Help up 10 teammates to get free Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Help up 15 teammates up to get free Quirk Smirk Pin

The requirements are cumulative, and individuals only need to help up 15 teammates to win all the rewards.

For those wondering what Graffiti Food Truck is, it is a special item you can place on the spawn that provides random rewards to 10 players. This may include loadout items, Gold, and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Meanwhile, the Quirk Smirk Pin will be displayed in the bottom left corner of the avatar.

Steps to get rewards from the Help Up Challenge event in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the guide in the following section to collect rewards in the new Free Fire event:

Step 1: After completing the given goal, access the event section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Select the Help Up Challenge event tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Double Trouble tab and then click on the Help Up Challenge from the menu on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Press the claim button beside the corresponding items to receive them.

Players should not skip out on the rewards as they provide decent value. Since the recent OB36 update, gun crates have emerged as one of the most important commodities as the new Weapon Skin Lifetime Progress allows gamers to avail permanent gun skins.

Other events

The new event calendar (Image via Garena)

Besides the Help Up Challenge, Garena has incorporated a Playtime Challenge in which users must play the battle royale title for a given duration to win a melee weapon skin. The developers have provided a teaser of another event as well, in which individuals can win an exclusive bundle and surfboard skin by exchanging tokens.

Griza Fighter is another mini-game available in Free Fire MAX. Individuals can complete daily missions to earn tokens, receive vouchers, gun crates, and more. Players should stay tuned as many more activities will be coming their way.

