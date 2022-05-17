How to get new Haven Warrior bundle and Scar skin in Free Fire MAX this week

The players' response to the FFWS 2022 event in Free Fire MAX has been overwhelming. These events have been ongoing for a few days. They have attracted gamers by providing a range of freebies, including bundles, emotes, vouchers, and other collectibles.

Garena has added a wide array of themed cosmetics to the game for these events. Only a handful have been offered free of cost, while others require gamers to spend diamonds. They recently released the new Haven Warrior Bundle.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and users should not install or play the battle royale title. They may play Free Fire MAX, among the banned applications with the same account.

How to get the Haven Warrior Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The Haven Warrior Bundle is a reward in the newly started FFWS Royale in Free Fire MAX. Gamers will need to spend 40 diamonds to make one spin in the event and 400 diamonds for 10+1 spins. They will receive one of the items from the prize pool at random.

The rewards that users will receive are as follows:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

Haven Warrior Bundle

FFWS Pride

SCAR – Haven Warrior

MP40 – Haven Warrior

Day of the Dead Bandana

The Viking (bat)

Green Star (surfboard)

Fight or Flight (loot box)

10x FFWS Honor Token

5x FFWS Honor Token

3x FFWS Honor Token

2x FFWS Honor Token

FFWS Honor Token

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Players need not worry if they have not received the two grand prizes. They may even utilize the FFWS Honor Token in exchange for their favorite item. The available prizes with the corresponding token are as follows:

The list of items up for grabs (Image via Garena)

40x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior Bundle

30x FFWS Honor Token: FFWS Pride

30x FFWS Honor Token: SCAR – Haven Warrior

15x FFWS Honor Token: MP40 – Haven Warrior

20x FFWS Honor Token: Day of the Dead Bandana

10x FFWS Honor Token: The Viking

7x FFWS Honor Token: Green Star

7x FFWS Honor Token: Fight or Flight

5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Top) (24 hours)

5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Bottom) (24 hours)

5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Head) (24 hours)

5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Mask) (24 hours)

3x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Shoes) (24 hours)

3x FFWS Honor Token: Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

1x FFWS Honor Token: Resupply Map

The event will be available until 23 May 2022, and gamers can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users can open the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.

Make the required number of spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players can make the desired number of spins until they obtain the grand prize or collect sufficient Honor Tokens. They may even exchange tokens for the preferred prizes.

Users should give this event a go if they have enough diamonds on their hands. This is because they can exchange the rewards using unique tokens.

