How to get new Haven Warrior bundle and Scar skin in Free Fire MAX this week

The players' response to the FFWS 2022 event in Free Fire MAX has been overwhelming. These events have been ongoing for a few days. They have attracted gamers by providing a range of freebies, including bundles, emotes, vouchers, and other collectibles.
Garena has added a wide array of themed cosmetics to the game for these events. Only a handful have been offered free of cost, while others require gamers to spend diamonds. They recently released the new Haven Warrior Bundle.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India and users should not install or play the battle royale title. They may play Free Fire MAX, among the banned applications with the same account.
How to get the Haven Warrior Bundle in Free Fire MAX
The Haven Warrior Bundle is a reward in the newly started FFWS Royale in Free Fire MAX. Gamers will need to spend 40 diamonds to make one spin in the event and 400 diamonds for 10+1 spins. They will receive one of the items from the prize pool at random.
The rewards that users will receive are as follows:
- Haven Warrior Bundle
- FFWS Pride
- SCAR – Haven Warrior
- MP40 – Haven Warrior
- Day of the Dead Bandana
- The Viking (bat)
- Green Star (surfboard)
- Fight or Flight (loot box)
- 10x FFWS Honor Token
- 5x FFWS Honor Token
- 3x FFWS Honor Token
- 2x FFWS Honor Token
- FFWS Honor Token
- FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
Players need not worry if they have not received the two grand prizes. They may even utilize the FFWS Honor Token in exchange for their favorite item. The available prizes with the corresponding token are as follows:
- 40x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior Bundle
- 30x FFWS Honor Token: FFWS Pride
- 30x FFWS Honor Token: SCAR – Haven Warrior
- 15x FFWS Honor Token: MP40 – Haven Warrior
- 20x FFWS Honor Token: Day of the Dead Bandana
- 10x FFWS Honor Token: The Viking
- 7x FFWS Honor Token: Green Star
- 7x FFWS Honor Token: Fight or Flight
- 5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Top) (24 hours)
- 5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Bottom) (24 hours)
- 5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Head) (24 hours)
- 5x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Mask) (24 hours)
- 3x FFWS Honor Token: Haven Warrior (Shoes) (24 hours)
- 3x FFWS Honor Token: Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- 1x FFWS Honor Token: Resupply Map
The event will be available until 23 May 2022, and gamers can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Users can open the Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, players can make the desired number of spins until they obtain the grand prize or collect sufficient Honor Tokens. They may even exchange tokens for the preferred prizes.
Users should give this event a go if they have enough diamonds on their hands. This is because they can exchange the rewards using unique tokens.