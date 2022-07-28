How and when to register for Free Fire Advance Server OB36: Expected release date

Advance Servers is one of the most awaited parts of Garena Free Fire, and many players look forward to its release. These are essentially the test servers that Garena makes available to gain data about the different upcoming features.

Given that the OB36 iteration will be the next update, many have already started searching for details regarding its Advance Server. Similar to the previous ones, there will be a registration process to enable users to get their hands on the Advance Server.

Read on to learn how to register for the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server and the projected registration date.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users are advised to not play the battle royale title on their devices. However, they may play FF MAX since it was not suspended.

Free Fire Advance Server's expected release date

The OB36 update will be released on 14 September based on the common trends (Image via Garena)

Based on common trends, the OB36 update for Garena Free Fire will get published a day prior to the conclusion of the ongoing Clash Squad season. Consequently, the battle royale title’s next edition will be available on 14 September 2022.

With Advance Server generally getting released a few weeks before the update, the anticipated release window for the OB36 update Advance Server is 30 August - 2 September. The registration phase will be made accessible a few days before the server’s launch, and it will likely commence in late August.

Disclaimer: The dates mentioned above have not been confirmed by the developers and are based on previous patterns and estimates.

A step-wise guide to register for Free Fire Advance Server OB36

To get the Activation Code, players have to complete the registration (Image via Garena)

The common steps to complete the OB36 Advance Server’s registration are as follows:

Step 1: Players should start by going to the Advance Server website on any web browser of their choice.

The website is currently unavailable; however, it will be made accessible before the server’s launch.

Step 2: Next, players can use any one of the two methods to sign in. The options available to them are Facebook and Google.

They must enter the email address without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text field will soon appear on their screen, and players will need to enter their email address.

Step 4: They can finally hit the "Join Now" button to complete the registration. They can then wait for a response from the developers regarding the Activation Code for the Free Fire Advance Server.

It is important to note that activation codes are not guaranteed even after the completion of the registration process.

