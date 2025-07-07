How to register for Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025

Registration for the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 is now open for all across India. It started on July 7 (10:00 IST) and will be open until July 13 (23:59 IST), held via in-game FFC mode. This grand event has an enormous prize of ₹1 crore, and the tournament will be held from July 13 to September 28, 2025.

Ad

After more than three years, Garena will organize an official Free Fire Max esports event in India. Fans and players were eagerly waiting for the event.

Free Fire Max India Cup registration and minimum requirements

Ad

Trending

All players must fulfill these requirements to compete in the FFMIC 2025:

The minimum rank and level required for registration for all team members is Diamond 1 and Level 40. To change your team roster, you must first disband the team. Teams that have played at least one game will not be allowed to disband. Players are not allowed to participate in multiple teams for the FFC (either as a player, a substitute, or using multiple accounts). All players must be citizens of India and residing in India. Teams are required to have a minimum of 4 players and a maximum of 5 players. Players must read the tournament rulebook before participating. All players must be at least 16 years old as of matchday (subject to submission of consent from a parent/guardian if a player is aged between 16 and 18).

Ad

How to register

Go to the Free Fire Max game lobby.

Click the TEZ FFMIC 2025 banner at the bottom right.

Create your squad and fill out all asked details like team name and contact information.

Click on the Recruit banner to invite team members or join a team created by your team members.

All registered teams will then be able to compete in the in-game qualifiers on July 13.

Garena has already announced the format and dates for the Free Fire Max India Cup. The top 48 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will compete in the Online Qualifiers, which will be played from July 16 to August 3.

Ad

The League Stage will be held from August 22 to September 14 in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. Four teams will contest in the Clash Squad mode finals on September 27. The top 12 teams from the League will fight in the Battle Royale finals on September 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.