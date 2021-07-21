How to register for the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 2

The registration process for the Free Fire Pakistan League 2 (FFPL 2) has begun. The 1 Crore PKR (63,000 USD) prize pool tournament is supported by E-PAK - an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to build a sustainable esports ecosystem in Pakistan. This registration period will last just three days, ending on the 23rd of July. The tournament will take place in six cities: Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 cities (Image via Free Fire Pakistan)

Minimum eligibility criteria to participate in the FFPL 2:

1. All players must be at least 16 years old or older.

2. Roster changes will not be accommodated after registration.

3. Each player must be a permanent resident of Pakistan and obtain parental or legal guardian consent to participate.

4. Only mobile devices may be used for the competition.

How to register for Free Fire Pakistan League 2:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Pakistan Esports official website.

Step 2: By clicking on Register, you will be taken to a Google form.

Step 3: Fill in all the required details:

Email ID

Team name

City

Logo (if any)

Step 4: Now fill in the details of all the players:

Name

Phone/Whatsapp number

Date of Birth

In-game name and UID

Valid ID proof (CNIC)

Step 5: Recheck to ensure that all the details are correct before submitting the form.

Step 6: Upon completing the form, click Submit.

Tournament Format:

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2 Format (Image via Free Fire Pakistan)

The second phase will be the online elimination, which runs from July 26th to July 30th. This stage will feature 96 teams per city competing in a knockout format. The top 30 teams will move on to phase 3 - the playoffs.

The 30 teams along with the teams ranked 6th to 12th from FFPL Season 1 will go head-to-head in the playoffs, which will follow a best-of-six format.

The top 12 teams will then move on to the next phase - group stage - where they will be joined by the top 6 teams of the first season of FFPL. During the six-week group stage, which kicks off on August 21st, teams will be divided into three groups. A total of 12 teams will then advance to the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals are scheduled for 10th October. The 12 top teams from around the country will compete for the title and entry into the Free Fire World Series.

Edited by Sabine Algur