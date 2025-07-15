How to watch Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025

The Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 will commence on July 16 with 18 teams from across the globe competing for the grand prize. The five-day-ling event is scheduled to be played in Riyadh. The prize pool is $1 million, and the champions will walk away with a huge cash prize of $300,000. The tournament will be organized in three stages; Knockout, Point Rush, and Grand Finals.

Ad

All participants are gearing up for the Esports World Cup 2025 title. These clubs have been seeded into three groups for the Knockout. The first to 12th ranked teams from the overall standings will earn their spots in the both the Point Rush and Grand Finals stages. While the 13th to 18th placed teams from the Knockout will be eliminated from the World Cup 2025.

Where to Watch Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025

Ad

Trending

The Esports World Cup will be live-streamed on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of Free Fire Esports in many languages.

The start time of each match day are as follows:

India - 6:00 pm

Brazil - 10:00 pm

Morocco - 2:00 pm

Bangladesh - 7:00 pm

Pakistan - 6:00 pm

Thai, Vietnam, Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Malaysia - 9:00 pm

Ad

Participating teams in Esports World Cup 2025

Team Falcons (defending champions, Thailand) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) All Gamers Global (Thailand) Virtus.pro (Thailand) ONIC Olympus (Indonesia) Team Vitality (Indonesia) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) EVOS Divine (Indonesia) Core Memory Esports (Indonesia) LOS (Brazil) Alfa 34 (Brazil) paiN Gaming (Brazil) Fluxo (Brazil) Rainbow7 (LATAM) Visionsystem SPA (LATAM) ALPHA (Middle East) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan) Red Hawks (Bangladesh)

Team Falcons from Thailand was the champions of the Free Fire World Cup 2024. The team received a special invite to the 2025 edition. The club had an average run in the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring as they finished ninth in the event. They will aim to defend their title in the upcoming contest.

Ad

Ad

Buriram United from Thailand has been performing well for a long time. The team will be one of the top contenders for the trophy. Fluxo from Brazil, who conquered the FFWS 2024 Global Finals, will aim to lift another international title in the event. The team has displayed amazing consistency in the past one year.

ONIC Olympus, LOS, Rainbow7, Hotshot, NS Red Hawks have shown stellar performances in their recent regional events. These will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the Free Fire World Cup 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.