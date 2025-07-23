How to watch Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Online Qualifiers

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Jul 23, 2025 07:25 GMT
FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers starts on July 26, 2025
The Online Qualifiers of the Free Fire India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 will commence on July 26, 2025. A total of 48 teams will contest in this stage for 18 spots in the League Stage. The In-Game Qualifiers were played on July 13, where several registered teams participated in the FFC mode.

The FFMIC 2025 is a major Free Fire Max tournament. It is being played in four rounds: In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, League Stage, and Grand Finals. Many famous clubs like Total Gaming Esports, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark have made it to the Online Qualifiers.

When and where to watch Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers

The upcoming stage of the FFMIC will be broadcast live only on the Free Fire Max Esports India Official YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 6:00 pm IST, and the stage will take place across two weeks.

Here are the dates and format of the Online Qualifiers:

Week 1 - July 26 and 27

These 48 teams will be divided into four groups and will participate in six games each. The top nine teams from each group will move to Week 2, while the remaining teams will be knocked out of the contest.

Week 2 - August 2 and 3

36 teams will be divided into three groups. The best six teams from each group will advance to the League Stage, while the remaining teams will be eliminated from the Free Fire Max event.

Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers

  1. Kar98-Army
  2. Itz Elite
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Godlike Esports
  5. Tsg Army
  6. Quirkies
  7. Rnx Esports
  8. Gw-Manish
  9. Ng Pros
  10. Legend Esports
  11. Total Gaming Esports
  12. Black Flag Army
  13. Rising Esports
  14. Pvs Gaming
  15. Ng Silver Eagle
  16. Cff Esports
  17. Decepticonz
  18. Phoenix Esport
  19. Ugxhanuman
  20. Vintage Esports
  21. Jonty Gaming
  22. Autobotz Esports
  23. Revenant XSpark
  24. Thecaptains
  25. Tg Tycoons
  26. Oligarchs
  27. Crust Esports
  28. Team Nba
  29. Aura Esports
  30. Black Birds
  31. A_S Esports
  32. Dyt-Official
  33. Novacaine
  34. Vaish Nation
  35. The Odds
  36. Kffc
  37. Hn-Elite
  38. Team_Megastars!
  39. Ultra Instinct
  40. Mtc Esports
  41. Mystic Esports
  42. Team Blazex15
  43. Velonix
  44. Gyan Gaming Esp
  45. Thunder Empire Esports
  46. SimpxGang
  47. Team Hind
  48. NXTxHH

Kar98 Army had a great run in the In-Game Qualifiers. K9 Esports and GodLike also played well in the initial stage. Total Gaming Esports, which features experienced athletes, also made a good start to the FFMIC 2025.

Revenant XSpark recently signed the former Team Hind’s players. The club has made it to the Online Qualifiers. Many underdogs have played well in the In-Game Qualifiers. These teams will aim to display their best performances in the upcoming stage and qualify for the League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
