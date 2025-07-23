How to watch Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Online Qualifiers

The Online Qualifiers of the Free Fire India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 will commence on July 26, 2025. A total of 48 teams will contest in this stage for 18 spots in the League Stage. The In-Game Qualifiers were played on July 13, where several registered teams participated in the FFC mode.The FFMIC 2025 is a major Free Fire Max tournament. It is being played in four rounds: In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, League Stage, and Grand Finals. Many famous clubs like Total Gaming Esports, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark have made it to the Online Qualifiers.When and where to watch Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe upcoming stage of the FFMIC will be broadcast live only on the Free Fire Max Esports India Official YouTube channel. The livestream will begin at 6:00 pm IST, and the stage will take place across two weeks.Here are the dates and format of the Online Qualifiers:Week 1 - July 26 and 27 These 48 teams will be divided into four groups and will participate in six games each. The top nine teams from each group will move to Week 2, while the remaining teams will be knocked out of the contest.Week 2 - August 2 and 336 teams will be divided into three groups. The best six teams from each group will advance to the League Stage, while the remaining teams will be eliminated from the Free Fire Max event.Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKar98-ArmyItz EliteK9 EsportsGodlike EsportsTsg ArmyQuirkiesRnx EsportsGw-ManishNg ProsLegend EsportsTotal Gaming EsportsBlack Flag ArmyRising EsportsPvs GamingNg Silver EagleCff EsportsDecepticonzPhoenix EsportUgxhanumanVintage EsportsJonty GamingAutobotz EsportsRevenant XSparkThecaptainsTg TycoonsOligarchsCrust EsportsTeam NbaAura EsportsBlack BirdsA_S EsportsDyt-OfficialNovacaineVaish NationThe OddsKffcHn-EliteTeam_Megastars!Ultra InstinctMtc EsportsMystic EsportsTeam Blazex15VelonixGyan Gaming EspThunder Empire EsportsSimpxGangTeam HindNXTxHHKar98 Army had a great run in the In-Game Qualifiers. K9 Esports and GodLike also played well in the initial stage. Total Gaming Esports, which features experienced athletes, also made a good start to the FFMIC 2025.Revenant XSpark recently signed the former Team Hind’s players. The club has made it to the Online Qualifiers. Many underdogs have played well in the In-Game Qualifiers. These teams will aim to display their best performances in the upcoming stage and qualify for the League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025.