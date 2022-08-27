How to watch Justin Bieber (J.Biebs) concert in Free Fire MAX today

Garena is currently celebrating the fifth anniversary of its popular titles Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The MAX variant is a premium version of FF and offers many new dynamics and features to players. Furthermore, it has Firelink technology, using which gamers can log in to their existing Free Fire account to play Free Fire MAX without any issues.

The fifth-anniversary celebrations have arrived with a flurry of amazing in-game events and rewards. Players can receive several free items by participating in these events and then using them in their games. Interestingly, Garena has also collaborated with popular singer Justin Beiber to launch an exclusive event.

This article provides a step-by-step guide for players to watch Justin Bieber's in-game concert in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to watching Justin Bieber's Free Fire MAX concert

Free Fire MAX is hosting an in-game concert for Justin Beiber's new song called Beautiful Love. The song will be played exclusively in a special in-game concert where players can also see Justin Bieber performing.

Here's a quick guide to watching Justin Beiber's in-game concert in Free Fire:

1) Open the FF MAX title on your device.

2) Head to the Download Center to download the required resource pack for the concert.

3) Visit either the Heroes Capsule or click on the mode selection to enter the in-game concert.

4) Upon clicking on either of the options, players will automatically enter the concert where they can listen to the new song and enjoy it with other players on the server.

Players are required to download the special resource pack to view the in-game concert. To do this, they must access the Download Center in-game. In the Download Center, they should find the Events section and select the Cyber Rave event. Players will need to download Cyber Rave, which has an approximate size of 50 MB. Gamers can also download the Fifth Anniversary: Reunite the World event to view all the events and rewards of the anniversary celebration.

Officials recently shared the complete timeline, offering all the information about the concert.

24 August 2022 – Concert Preview

24 August 2022 – Download in-game concert resources

27 August 2022 – In-game Concert

30 August 2022 – Global release on the streaming platform

September – Music Video Release

Along with the song's release as well as the in-game concert, the developers have also announced a new character based on Justin Bieber himself. This character features the Silent Sentinel ability, which can be used to block damage from opponents within a range of 6 meters using EP.

