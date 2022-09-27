Indian Esports community mourns as popular Free Fire YouTuber Skylord passes away aged 23

In a tragic incident, popular Free Fire creator Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained during an accident on September 26. Reportedly, Abhiyuday was riding a bike while on an "MP Tourism Riding Tour" when he was hit by a truck along the Narmadapuram-Pipariya state highway.

Ever since the news of Mishra's tragic passing, tributes have been pouring in from the Indian esports community. Skylord's untimely and sudden demise has also disheartened many fans, who have been sharing "Rest in Peace" messages online.

India's esports community pays tribute after the tragic passing of famous Free Fire YouTuber Skylord

The incident took place at around 2 pm, as reported by the news agency, Dainik Bhaskar, and has seen many famous content creators and esports personalities like NeuzBoy, Ocean Sharma, Jash Dhoka, Sahil Rana, Lokesh Raj, ABHI9AV, Paagal M10, and Romeo Gamer react to the tragic loss.

Here are some reactions from famous creators and influencers:

Romeo Gamer paid respect to the deceased via his Instagram story (Image via Instagram/romeo__gamer)

Romeo Gamer wrote a fitting and emotional tribute to Abhiyuday "Skylord" Mishra.

DOWNTECH GAMER, Pagal M10, and Jash Dhoka also reacted to the tragic news (Images via Instagram accounts: downtech_yt, 1mpagalm10, and jash__dhoka)

Free Fire creators/personalities like DOWNTECH GAMER, Pagal M10, and Jash Dhoka also paid respect to the deceased.

Reactions from Raistar, Lokesh Gamer, Desi Gamer, and A_S Gaming (Images via Instagram accounts: raistarff, lokeshraj07, desigamers1, and sahilrana)

Prominent YouTubers including Desi Gamers (Amit Bhai), LOKESH GAMER, A_S Gaming, and Raistar also reacted with grief to Skylord's demise.

Some tweets from other famous influencers from India:

Ocean @lameboredghini I remember a few weeks back syklord was telling me about his bike rides and then him selling the bike afterwards.



This trip just came and who knew it will be his last one.



I just wish the news to be false but then again…



RIP brother. I remember a few weeks back syklord was telling me about his bike rides and then him selling the bike afterwards.This trip just came and who knew it will be his last one.I just wish the news to be false but then again…RIP brother.

ABHI9AV @ABHI9AVS Rip Skylord

One of the best people I've ever met Rip Skylord One of the best people I've ever met

NeuzBoy @neuzboy Popular YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra aka Skylord from Free Fire Community passed away in a road accident on Monday, Sep 26…

He was on a Biking Tour with his Friends at the time of accident



Absolutely Shocked

Om Shanti Popular YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra aka Skylord from Free Fire Community passed away in a road accident on Monday, Sep 26…He was on a Biking Tour with his Friends at the time of accidentAbsolutely ShockedOm Shanti

SHREY YT @shreyff 🏻 @iamskylord69

Recently I was planning to Purchase a Bike, Lekin ab shayad meri himmat nhi hogi.... Rest in Peace SkylordRecently I was planning to Purchase a Bike, Lekin ab shayad meri himmat nhi hogi.... Rest in Peace Skylord 🙏🏻 @iamskylord69Recently I was planning to Purchase a Bike, Lekin ab shayad meri himmat nhi hogi....

Sunny Nehra @sunnynehrabro .



-> Over 1.45 million subscribers

-> Among rare Youtubers who had refused to promote PAY TO WIN and LOOT BOXES in games (refused huge offers), rather stood against those



RIP



Dear Abhiyuday aka @iamskylord69 bro passed away-> Over 1.45 million subscribers-> Among rare Youtubers who had refused to promote PAY TO WIN and LOOT BOXES in games (refused huge offers), rather stood against thoseRIP #Skylord Dear @CP_INDORE plz investigate that accident. Abhiyuday aka @iamskylord69 bro passed away 😭.-> Over 1.45 million subscribers-> Among rare Youtubers who had refused to promote PAY TO WIN and LOOT BOXES in games (refused huge offers), rather stood against thoseRIP #Skylord Dear @CP_INDORE plz investigate that accident.

While content creators and the Indian esports community continued to share their grief through various social media platforms, fans also paid tribute to their beloved creator:

Rahul A @rahul_adap

Recently helped in SEO for one the videos he featured & was keen on meeting him.

Such a wonderful human being gone too soon.

Om Shanti Woke up to the shocking news of popular gaming youtuber Abhiyuday Mishra aka #Skylord passing away in a road accident.Recently helped in SEO for one the videos he featured & was keen on meeting him.Such a wonderful human being gone too soon.Om Shanti Woke up to the shocking news of popular gaming youtuber Abhiyuday Mishra aka #Skylord passing away in a road accident.Recently helped in SEO for one the videos he featured & was keen on meeting him.Such a wonderful human being gone too soon.Om Shanti🙏 https://t.co/PAA4XAQqtZ

Yash @Yash14290944 SKYLORD BROTHER

I have no words to express my feeling RIPSKYLORD BROTHERI have no words to express my feeling RIP 🙏 SKYLORD BROTHER I have no words to express my feeling 😭😭

Dhanoo💜 @_Dhanoo #skylord

Rest in peace 🏾 Rest in peace #skylordRest in peace 🙏🏾💐

Vishisht @vishishtiwc



LITERALLY BREAKS MY HEART.



#SKYLORD RIP SKYLORDLITERALLY BREAKS MY HEART. RIP SKYLORDLITERALLY BREAKS MY HEART.#SKYLORD

M.P_KA_LONDA 👑 @RATHORE_010 #Skylord

may god rest his soul Om Shantimay god rest his soul Om Shanti 🙏 #Skylord may god rest his soul

For those unfamiliar with the creator, Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, began creating content in 2020 and found his niche in producing Free Fire videos. Over a span of two years, Skylord's primary channel has earned him a whopping 1.48 million subscribers, attracting over 153.59 million channel views across 232 videos.

Abhiyuday was famous for his commentary on a wide variety of topics related to Garena's popular BR shooter, with fans falling for his quirky and humorous style. Aside from commentary, Skylord was also among the FF creators who refused to endorse in-game loot boxes and pay-to-win content.

Besides his primary channel, Skylord ran three other channels with different content.

