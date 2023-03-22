Is the Free Fire MAX server down today? OB39 update time for the Indian region

Garena regularly releases updates for Free Fire and its MAX version, which keeps the game fresh for players. Following a successful testing phase in the Advance Server, the OB39 update is set to be released today (March 22, 2023) and will bring in various new features.

As with previous updates, the servers have been taken down for maintenance, and players cannot access the game during the maintenance period. However, this time around, the developers have reduced the maintenance time.

Read through to find out the Free Fire MAX OB39 update time for the Indian region.

Free Fire MAX OB39 update: Maintenance and update time for the Indian region

Timing of the OB39 update's maintenance (Image via Garena)

According to an in-game message on the game's Indian server, the OB39 update maintenance will only last for four hours, rather than the typical eight hours. The following are the timings that the developers have provided:

Start time: 9:30 am IST

9:30 am IST End time: 1:30 pm IST

As a result, between 9:30 am IST and 1:30 pm IST, players will be unable to connect to the Free Fire MAX servers and will encounter an error if they attempt to do so. They will only be able to access the game and test out the features of the OB39 version after the maintenance break.

The community can expect the new version to be available for download around 10:30 am IST - 11:30 am IST. They will be able to get the same through the App Store of their device.

Features of the OB39 update

After the OB39 update, the new CS-Ranked Season will soon make its way to the game and a new Gold Royale will also commence. The following are a few of the other key features that will get added alongside the patch:

New character system

New character system (Image via Garena)

The character system will be reworked, and players will be able to purchase characters with gold after the update. They will also find maximum skill slots and levels for characters and pets by default. Moreover, the developers will also add a new option to set up presets.

Awakened Alvaro

Awakened Alvaro (Image via Garena)

Awakened Alvaro is set to be the next Awakened character in Free Fire MAX. Players were previously able to spot him on the Advance Server, where they got to test out his Split Blitz ability. The skill will split a grenade into three grenades one second before it detonates, and the fragments can deal 30% damage of the original.

Character skills revamp

Character skills rework (Image via Garena)

The abilities of multiple characters will be reworked to balance the game. According to the update patch notes, the characters that will be affected are Ford, Dasha, Xayne, and Otho. This will surely make them more resourceful in-game, and players will likely start using them more often.

