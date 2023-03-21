Free Fire MAX OB39 update features revealed

The release date for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX OB39 update is around the corner, and Garena has unveiled the highlights of the new version in advance. As per the official announcement, players will see multiple optimization changes in FF/FF MAX, while Garena has also promised a plethora of additions.

Some of the OB39 update features include introducing an "Awakened" ability, a character, Battle Royale additions, game modes, and more. However, to avail themselves of all new content in Free Fire MAX, players must install the OB39 update, which will arrive on March 22.

Today's article will list the Free Fire MAX OB39 update's features that Garena has already unveiled.

What are the new features coming to Free Fire MAX with OB39 update in March 2023?

Here are the new Free Fire MAX OB39 features teased by Garena a few days back:

New character system and preset page

New character system and preset interface (Image via Garena)

Garena will introduce a new character system, according to which all skills will be maxed out, and players will be able to acquire them with gold. Further, all slots will be unlocked for everyone, allowing gamers to create a character combination of their preferences.

Besides characters, "pet skill" levels have also been discontinued, allowing players to unlock a pet at its highest potential. On top of that, developers are also introducing a "preset" interface to incorporate characters, pets, and loadout items for in-game matches in advance.

One will get to create multiple presets specifically for selected modes in Free Fire MAX.

New awakened ability for Alvaro

Awakened Alvaro (Image via Garena)

Alvaro, a well-known passive ability character, will get his awakened version in the game with the OB39 update. His awakened skill, "Split Blitz," will let users split a grenade into multiple pieces, allowing one to get numerous explosions with a single throw.

Garena will also introduce an Alvaro-themed event for the release of his awakened ability, while also launching a movie about his story.

New character - Orion

Orion is the newest character addition in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Orion is the name of the upcoming character who will have an active ability, Crimson Crush. Players will use it to replace EP with 300 Crimson Energy, out of which 150 units will get consumed to activate protection against enemies.

The protection will allow players to take or deal zero damage while also helping them absorb 15 HP from all opponents within five meters. This will last for three seconds and have a cooldown of three seconds as well.

New Battle Royale and Clash Squad adjustments

BR and CS adjustments in OB39 (Image via Garena)

There are multiple Battle Royale adjustments coming to FF/FF MAX with the new OB39 update. The new content will include in-match missions, an increase of vehicle count, a Super Revival Card from the Vending Machine at 600 FF Coins, and "Armor Lv. 2 and UMP" as rewards during a match for reviving friends. The auto-aim for knocked-out enemies has also been disabled.

On the other hand, the Clash Squad mode will receive map adjustments for the Pochinok and Mill locations of Bermuda, as developers have optimized the placement of obstacles, buildings, and more for a better experience.

Other changes to the CS mode include the relocation of overflowing "Protection Points" and the addition of CS-Ranked Daily Missions.

New mode - Triple Wolves

Triple Wolves mode (Image via Garena)

Based on the Lone Wolf mode in FF and its MAX variant, Garena will include Triple Wolves in the OB39 version. It will be a triple-threat match featuring three duos fighting it out in the close quarters of the frosty Ice Grounds.

New mode (exclusively for pets) - Pet Smash

Pet Smash mode (Image via Garena)

Much like Pet Rumble and Pet Mania in Free Fire MAX, Pet Smash mode will come exclusively for adorable character companions in a game. It will have unique skills for each pet (different from the original system), making it a challenging and entertaining battle that will arrive later on in the game.

The title will also feature some other gameplay changes in character ability reworks for the likes of Xayne, Ford, Otho, Dasha, and more. At the same time, some weapons will also receive balance changes with the OB39 update.

