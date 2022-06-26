5 best Free Fire MAX character abilities for passive players in OB34 version 

Aggression is rewarding in tactical shooter games like Garena Free Fire MAX. One can pressure their opponents and claim more victories by adopting an aggressive playstyle. However, the attacking gameplay also adds to the risk factor and elevates the chances of early exits in a match. At the same time, players can score more kills.

However, the passive playstyle doesn't involve any risk as players wait for the first action from opponents. It doesn't include much engagement with enemies and demands players to be defensive most of the time. Thus, a passive gameplay strategy is more suitable if players want to survive through a match without caring about the kill count.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The most suitable character abilities for passive gameplay strategy

One can find an array of character abilities in Free Fire MAX, which are further categorized into two types - active and passive. However, the division of abilities is not based on passive or aggressive playstyle but is meant to signify the active or passive usage, i.e., mode of activation. Players can read more about them here.

Therefore, it is clear that one cannot necessarily use a passive character ability if they have a passive playstyle. Similarly, players can also employ an active ability even if they have a passive gameplay strategy. Readers can find more about the best character abilities that suit passive playstyle (in the OB34 version) as follows:

1) Healing Heartbeat (Dimitri)

Dimitri is probably the flag bearer of the defensive characters in Garena Free Fire MAX because of his active survival ability, "Healing Heartbeat." Upon activation, Dimitri's skill creates a 3.5-meter healing zone for 10 seconds.

The temporary healing zone provides an HP recovery for players and their teammates at three points per second. Moreover, one can use Dimitri's healing zone to self-revive after getting down by the enemy.

"Healing Heartbeat" also has a cooldown of 85 seconds, which players can reduce by upgrading the skill. Players can also increase the duration of the activation to 15 seconds at the maximum level.

2) Vital Vibes (Thiva)

Thiva's "Vital Vibes" is also an ability related to the healing capabilities of a character. Thus, it automatically becomes an ideal character ability for passive gameplay in Free Fire MAX.

Thiva is a decent Free Fire MAX character with passive ability, so his skill doesn't require manual activation. Users can take advantage of "Vital Vibes" whenever an ally or player is down.

"Vital Vibes" increase the revival speed by 15% while also providing an HP boost of 25 points (five seconds).

3) Senses Shockwave (Homer)

Homer, an active ability character, was added in Free Fire MAX through the OB34 update. He has been a potent character and is suitable for almost any player with a decent skill-set. Since Homer's skill doesn't require direct engagement with enemies, passive players can also benefit from his "Senses Shockwave."

Upon activation, Homer releases a drone that reaches the nearest enemy within a 100-meter frontal distance. The drone creates a five-meter-diameter pulse explosion around the opponent, which reduces their movement and firing speed by 10%. The effects last for five seconds with a 140-second CD and inflict damage on the enemy.

4) Master of All (K)

K is one of the best characters in Garena Free Fire MAX/Free Fire. His "Master of All" ability suits different combat situations and has no CD, except for a minimal mode-switch cooldown. Users receive a 50-point increase in EP bar capacity alongside two following modes:

Psychology Mode: It recovers two EP for the players every three seconds.

It recovers two EP for the players every three seconds. Jiu-jitsu Mode: It allows teammates within a six-meter range of K to increase their EP to HP conversion rate by 500%.

5) Thrill of Battle (A124)

The final character ability to feature on this list is A124's "Thrill of Battle," which received a rework via the OB33 update in March 2022. Her skill has become more suitable for the passive players after the March update as it now assists users in interacting with the enemy's abilities.

"Thrill of Battle" unleashes an electromagnetic wave that can disable an opponent's abilities. Moreover, if the enemy is not using any active ability at the given moment, A124 will hinder the cooldown progression, making the activation impossible.

A124's ability lasts 24 seconds and has a cooldown of 100 seconds at the first level.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. All of the listed skills are given at their first level.

