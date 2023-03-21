After players on the Brazil server were mailed by Garena to state that maintenance and updates for the MAX version will be discontinued, a similar section has now been added to the Free Fire South America - Spanish server. Garena has essentially recommended that MAX version players bind their accounts and download the regular version of the battle royale title before March 21, 2023.

While the newly added news section does not make any direct assertions about the future of the MAX version, it tacitly alludes to the enhanced version that was released back in 2021, which may not have a long road ahead.

However, as in previous instances, the scope of this decision remains unclear as no such announcement was made on any other server or social media handles as of this writing, so it remains unclear if this extends to the Indian server.

Garena advises Free Fire MAX players in South America - Spanish servers to download regular version

The developers have added a separate section in the South America - Spanish server's news section, where the banner reads “Download Free Fire before March 2023” and asks players to download the regular version.

The notice on South America - Spanish server (Image via Garena)

Translated from Spanish to English, the message states:

“As part of our efforts to improve the experience for our players, starting from March 21, they will be able to enjoy all the updates through Free Fire. Free Fire MAX players can enjoy Free Fire by linking their accounts to social networks or email before March 21 and downloading the regular version from the Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS) and logging in.”

This has raised a number of concerns, including the game's future on other servers, and the developers are yet to provide concrete answers.

These two notices have led to uncertainty for Indian players, as the availability of the MAX version is especially important due to the regular variation continuing to be prohibited. Moreover, these fans have relied on the better version to carry forward their progress.

For the time being, they are advised to wait for the developers to clear the air and not go off of any rumors on the internet.

Mail sent to players on Brazil server

The mail asked players to bind their existing accounts (Image via Garena)

The initial reports about the shutdown of the MAX version surfaced after a mail was sent to all players on the Brazil Server. In this message, the developers explicitly stated that they would stop providing maintenance and updates for the MAX version.

Furthermore, the message also recommended that users link their IDs with one of the social media networks to carry over their progress to the standard version afterward.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes