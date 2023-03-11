Will Free Fire MAX be shut down? Garena hints at discontinuing the game

In a recent in-game mail addressed to Free Fire players on the Brazilian server, Garena seems to have spilled the beans on the future of the battle royale title's MAX version. The message stated that developers would be concentrating their resources on the original variant of the game. It added that they would stop providing maintenance and updates for the enhanced version.

Essentially, this message subtly revealed that Garena will sunset the MAX version of the popular battle royale title. With the news sending shockwaves across Free Fire communities worldwide, the lack of communication has left players scrambling online to find out why the Singapore-based company has abandoned the project.

Nevertheless, it's worth emphasizing that the scope of this decision remains uncertain as no similar communications were found on other servers or regions of the battle royale title at the time of writing this article.

Garena hints at shutting down Free Fire MAX in a notice on the Brazil server

The notice posted on the Brazil server of the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Garena had sent an in-game mail which translates to “Have you downloaded the original Free Fire?” to players on the Brazil server. They recommended that fans make sure that their game account is linked to a social media platform to access and continue their progress in the regular variant.

The message, when translated from Portuguese to English, reads as follows:

“In order to improve the experience of everyone who plays Free Fire, we will focus our resources on the original game. Therefore, effective March 21, 2023, we will stop providing maintenance and updates for the MAX version. Ensure that the account is linked to a social network to access it in the original version.”

As previously indicated, it's currently unclear if this also extends to Indian players, as the availability of the MAX version in the country is especially important for fans given that the regular version is blocked.

The in-game form calling all survivors to an in-person discussion to share their views (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, a brand new notice on the Indian server has added to the confusion, particularly in light of the message on the Brazil server. This in-game survey/form essentially invites all interested players who want to meet in-person to discuss and share their thoughts on shaping Free Fire MAX's future in the nation. This has been stated as part of an effort to improve the player experience.

